Skaneateles boys tennis earns top Class C sectional playoff seed

CENTRAL NEW YORK – An undefeated regular season by the Skaneateles boys tennis team was rewarded when the Lakers garnered the top seed for the Section III Class C team tournament.

In an 11-team field Skaneateles had a first-round bye and faces no. 9 seed Holland Patent in Monday’s quarterfinals, the Golden Knights having knocked out no. 8 Hamilton in the opening round 4-1. The winner here gets Clinton or Pheonix in Tuesday’s semifinal round.

About the only thing the Lakers did not do in an undefeated regular season was get a chance to defend it against the other unbeaten team in the Onondaga High School League, Christian Brothers Academy. The rained-out match would not get made up due to the tight sectional tournament schedule and CBA moving up to Class A for it.

West Genesee would get its third win of the season last Thursday against Fulton, edging the Red Dragons 4-3 because it had a full doubles roster at hand.

Having lost each singles match, the Wildcats needed a doubles sweep. Nate Ruston and Paul Toumbucaris started it when they won 6-3, 6-1 over Ayden Cusic and Max Scipone.

Sawyer Ruston and Ethan Gage handled Tyler Beeman and Alex LaFrance 6-2, 6-2, and by those same scores Evan Powers and Connor Parker got past Matt Becker and Anthony Demperio.

Jacob Dalton and Nathan Arndt both lost their singles matches in two sets, and while Aidan McCormick got closer, he still fell to Cuba Catano-Matip 6-3, 6-3.