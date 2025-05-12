Marcellus girls golf defeats Skaneateles in rainy week

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Rain proved as consistent an opponent as any human element during last week’s area high school girls and boys golf matches as again wet conditions were the norm.

More than two inches of rain fell last Tuesday before West Genesee resumed action a day later against Liverpool, where the Wildcats returned to the .500 mark (5-5) defeating the Warriors 142-214.

Sophia Simiele led WG shooting a 32 for nine holes, with Elliana Kent adding a 33. Hollis Pfeiffer finished with a 38 and Sara Napierski earned a 39 beating the 40s from Liverpool teammates Alexandra Kerneklian and Della Budlong.

last Monday’s match between Marcellus and Skaneateles the Mustangs had its way, handling the Lakers by a score of 209-257.

At Skaneateles Country Club Allison Coombs shot 45 and Sofia Tufenkjian produced a 48, while teammate Sophie Mondello put up a 56 to match the low Skaneateles round from Beckett O’Brien.

Keelyn Martin put up a 60 and Addie Mahardy added a 63 to further help the Mustangs’ cause as the Lakers got a 62 from Cate Gunderson, a 67 from Genevieve Johnson and 72 from Tabitha Whitney.

Westhill took a narrow 210-214 defeat to Manlius Pebble Hill last Monday at Camillus Golf Club. Annabella Cecile’s 51 trailed the Trojans’ Amitees Fazeli (42) and Jenny He (47) as Samantha Burkett finished with a 52.

Turning to boys golf action Solvay took a 210-229 defeat to Bishop Grimes at Glennwood Golf Course in West Monroe, the home course of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.

Jamison Sass led the Bearcars with a 41, just one behind the low individual round of 40 from the Cobras’ Michael D’Agata. Three other Grimes players beat Riley Coleman’s 44 as Aaron Trendell added a 47.

Bishop Ludden played a three-team match last Monday and swept it, shooting 221 ahead of the 235 from Pulaski and the 269 posted by Fabius-Pompey.

Max Boyea’s 40 paced the Gaelic Knights. Nick Brunger had a 42, with Brendan Smith shooting a 43 and Aiden Glennon finishing with a 47 to tie the Falcons’ Ben Schlueter for fourth. Finn Casey was right behind them with a 49.