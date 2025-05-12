Liverpool girls track earns victory at B’ville Arcaro Classic

BALDWINSVILLE – For the second time in five days the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse track and field teams would compete against one another during last Friday’s John Arcaro Coed Classic at Baldwinsville’s Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

And here the girls Warriors would triumph, working through the rain and earning 76 points to get past host B’ville’s total of 63 as C-NS, who had some of its top competitors at the Glenn D. Loucks Games in White Plains, took third with 61 points.

Sweeping the sprints, Liverpool had Nahla Battle-Crenshaw tear through the 100-meter dash, winning in 12.27 seconds as Mia Wright was victorious in the 400-meter dash in 57.73.

Mikayla Greene won the 200-meter dash in 26.13 seconds before a closing 4×100 relay where Greene, Battle-Crenshaw, Wright and Maddie Devendorf dominated in 48.77, nearly four seconds clear of Westhill’s second-place 52.40. C-NS finished fourth.

Taylor Page won the 800-meter run, her 2:13.65 beating out the 2:17.91 of B’ville’s Kamryn Barton. Audrey Jenkins was third in the high jump, clearing 4’11”. Taima Tearney, seventh in the high jump, went 17.65 seconds for fifth in the 100 hurdles as Emily Aiello added a sixth in the 400 hurdles.

Liverpool also got to second in the 4×800 relay in 10:13.69 beating out C-NS’s third-place 10:20.87, tacking on a fourth in the 4×100 muscle relay.

As for C-NS, it won twice, including the triple jump where Selena Moreno went 35 feet 2 ¾ inches which beat out a field that included Stephanie Todd getting third place with 33’11 1/4”.

Grace Murray was victorious in the 400 hurdles going 1:03.93 and helped the Northstars to second in the 4×400 in 4:06.11 as Kennedy Jones, in the 3,000-meter run, made her way to third place with a clocking of 10:40.14.

Natta Luangaphay cleared 7 feet for fourth place in the pole vault. Cameron Sisk had a fifth-place finish in the 1,500-meter run as Samantha Moreno had a fifth-place long jump of 16’6”.

In the boys Arcaro meet C-NS was third with 48 points and Liverpool sixth with 32 points. A third of the Northstars’ points came from the 3,000-meter steeplechase where Nolan Zinsmeyer ran to victory in 10:05.57 edging the 10:06 flat of Tully’s Nate Houghton as Joe Massett was third in 10:15.55.

Antwan Maxwell took third in the 110 hurdles in 15.92 seconds, with Andrew Potter sixth. Dominic Petrera gained third place in the 800 posting 2:01.76 and Matt Freeman third in the triple jump with39’9”. Tyler Graham got fourth in the 400 sprint in 52.69 and Parker Laws was fifth in the 100 in 11.60 as C-NS added a fifth in the 4×400 relay.

Liverpool’s boys got a victory from Brayden Smith, who traversed the 400 hurdles in 57.94 seconds to edge the 58.57 of Rochester East’s Jamir Watson as C-NS’s Ben Rose was eighth. The Warriors added a third in the 4×100 in 46.30.

More points came in the 3,200-meter run where Josh Vang got second place in 9:55.58 and Mason Dineen was third in 10:00.62. Jackson Allen took sixth and Brian Juston seventh at 1,600 meters.

While all this was going on, C-NS’s Camron Ingram went to the Loucks Games and, against an elite field, won the boys 110 hurdles in a time of 14.09 seconds edging out the 14.11 of Bronxville’s Wyatt Gravier.

Anna Eells earned third place in the girls 100 hurdles posting 14.45.

Everyone from C-NS and Liverpool will face off once again this Thursday when the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships takes place in Oswego.