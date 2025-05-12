Liverpool, C-NS flag football both take defeats

ONONDAGA COUNTY – With seven consecutive victories the Liverpool flag football team had moved past everyone in the Section III standings except one side, and would get its chance to reach the top.

But when it took on Syracuse East last Monday night, the Warriors would net a pair of touchdowns, only to have East find the end zone three times on the way to prevailing 20-13.

It was Liverpool’s first defeat of the season which paved the way for Cicero-North Syracuse to make its own push up the standings which included last Monday’s wild 34-24 victory over Oneida.

Unstoppable on offense in the first half, the Northstars recorded four touchdowns, two of them by Shanyrah Burton-Sledge, and eventually built a 28-12 lead on the Express going into the break.

Not letting it get away, Oneida scored twice in the second half, making C-NS have to work until the final whistle to improve its mark to 7-3-1 as it headed into a tough regular-season homestretch.

Impressive in last Friday’s game against Syracuse West, C-NS worked through the rain to get a 21-0 victory, while Liverpool ran into red-hot Fayetteville-Manlius and lost 26-6 to the Hornets.

A first-year program, F-M started 1-4-1 but carried a four-game unbeaten streak into the game at Liverpool and burned the Warriors for four touchdowns while only allowing one.

This means the regular-season finale Wednesday between Liverpool and C-NS will carry lots of importance in terms of how the seeding for the Section III playoffs would shake out.