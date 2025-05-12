Jamesville-DeWitt baseball reaches top of state Class A rankings

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Jamesville-DeWitt baseball team knocked West Genesee from the unbeaten ranks on May 2 it earned for them a first-ever spot at the top of the state Class A rankings put together by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

The Red Rams opened its series with Auburn Monday at home getting a pitching gem from Eamon Giblin in a 3-0 shutout of the Maroons.

All that J-D produced came in the bottom of the first inning. Cole Jordan and Ryan Walker were credited with RBIs as Giblin, Luke VanMarter and Chase Dera scored the runs.

Auburn pitcher Myles McBride shut out the Rams from there, but Giblin was better, allowing five hits and two walks, but picking up 10 strikeouts and thwarting all kinds of Maroons threats.

In the rematch at Falcon Park on Saturday J-D won again, this time in a 4-2 decision where it built a 4-0 advantage by the sixth inning largely on Griffon Filighera’s three hits as he scored twice and Sam Ashe drove in two runs, RBIs also going to Jack Pole and Dylan Bertollini.

Staked to that lead, Pole pitched and, accumulating 11 strikeouts, kept Auburn quiet until it scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, requiring Filighera to go the last 1 2/3 innings in relief for the saves.

Christian Brothers Academy sat at no. 14 in the state Class AAA rankings when it took on ‘Holy War’ rival Bishop Ludden Wednesday at Onondaga Community College and proceeded to shut out the Gaelic Knights 4-0.

Back on Monday CBA honored its late coach Tom Dotterer at OCC with a ceremony in between two games. West Genesee beat Liverpool in the opener, but CBA’s game with Westhill was stopped by heavy rains in the second inning.

A lot of rain later, the Brothers were back at OCC and struck against a Ludden side it beat 8-3 in April with two runs in the first inning and single runs in the third and fourth. Rocco Grotto, Mike Giamartino and Riley Clemons-Butenko all hit triples as Jimmy Kennedy added an RBI.

Even better was the way the pitching trio of Tom Menar, Jameson Walker and Noah Monsour shut down Ludden’s bats. They allowed just two hits and one walk, combining for 10 strikeouts.

Fayetteville-Manlius was blanked 7-0 by Baldwinsville last Thursday as it only got four hits off three Bees pitchers, three of them by Nolan Merrow, the other hit going to Brian Tonkovich. Harrison Schwab pitched and took the loss.

But the Hornets turned this around on Saturday beating its neighbors from East Syracuse Minoa by a score of 10-4.

Six runs in the first two innings put F-M in control and it would score twice more in the fourth and fifth as Schwab and Jeremy Albert each got three hits and Boomer Kuss joined Schwab on three RBIs adding a triple. Luke Liedka had three of the Spartans’ six hits as he joined Aaron Reynolds, Trey Borkowski and Ryan Dablock in the RBI column.

ESM had entered the week having lost five of six, but turned it around at the expense of winless Fulton in Monday’s 10-0 shutout of the Red Dragons which featured a Liedka pitching gem.

All that Liedka allowed was a Dan Douglas single, not walking anyone and recording nine strikeouts in a game shortened to six innings by rain.

Already up 2-0 through one inning, the Spartans erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the second. Liedka and Grayson Virkler each drove in two runs, with single RBIs going to Reynolds,C.J. Fleet, Tommy Clonan, Troy Borkowskik and Trey Borkowski.

Bishop Grimes resumed its final season last Thursday at Hannibal and prevailed 6-2 over the Warriors in eight innings. Breaking out of a 2-2 tie the Cobras struck for four runs in the top of the eighth.

Evan Zaccheo scored twice and got a pair of RBIs. Tyce Haskins also drove in a run as Owen Tierney went all eight innings on the mound limiting Hannibal to five hits while earning eight strikeouts.