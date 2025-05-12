Girls lacrosse Bees earn Tabor 100th coaching victory

ONONDAGA COUNTY – One big byproduct of the turnaround engineered by the Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team this season is that its head coach, Megan Tabor, was working toward a milestone.

And that was achieved last Thursday at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium when the Bees took on state Class C no. 8-ranked Jamesville-DeWitt and pulled out a tense 10-9 victory over the Red Rams for Tabor’s 100th victory.

Tabor was tasked with continuing the work done by Doug Rowe building the Bees’ program into a powerhouse. She has done so, adding a second state Class A championship in 2022 to the one earned in 2000.

Yet Tabor’s best work might have come this season when, after going 1-16 a year ago, B’ville has reemerged as a contender with high-quality wins over the likes of Fayetteville-Manlius, Fulton and Shenendehowa.

Now, against a J-D side sitting at 10-1, the Bees would get a majority of the chances and withstand all of the Rams’ attempts to catch up as Jaya Madigan led the way putting up four goals.

Raegan Ratliff and Peyton Dyl each scored twice, with Ratliff adding an assist. Lea Otts had one goal and one assist, with Gisella Trouesdale also earning a goal.

In Saturday’s game against Section V’s Rochester Mercy, B’ville lost by that exact same 10-9 margin, even though its defense again was solid and Makenna Polky recorded 10 saves.

Dyl’s three goals paced the Bees, with Ratliff the only other player to score twice. Otts earned two assists as she was joined by Madigan, Trouesdale and Layne Macknik with one goal apiece.

Moving to boys lacrosse, Baldwinsville had its own game against J-D on Thursday night that would also get decided by a single goal, but lead to an 11-10 defeat.

B’ville appeared to get control in the second quarter when it burned the Rams for seven goals to take an 8-5 lead to the break. But J-D turned it around in the third, regained the lead and held on in the final minutes.

Tieman Lynch, with three goals, led that mid-game surge as Zach Bice and Dylan Garcia both scored twice. Brady Garcia had two assists as M.J. Young, Iggy LoMedico and Matt Niedzialek earned goals and John Martoccia recorded 14 saves. Ryan Babikin led J-D’s attack producing five goals.

Now there was a schedule change. Instead of playing Christian Brothers Academy on Saturday B’ville would travel to Fayetteville-Manlius, looking to avenge a 15-12 defeat to the Hornets in April.

And it proved a close, tense and low-scoring affair, with the Bees able to pull it out 6-5 to salvage a regular-season split and more importantly improve its own overall record to 5-6.

Starting fast, B’ville led 3-1 through one period. From there F-M contained the Bees well, and moved within one 4-3 at halftime before an exchange of third-quarter goals.

Though it was shut out in the final period, B’ville was able to do the same and give itself momentum for its remaining games, two of which are against Cicero-North Syracuse five days apart with a visit from Liverpool and a trip to Canandaigua, too.

B’ville’s girls would have to face C-NS Wednesday in between games against Liverpool and Westhill before meeting C-NS again May 19 and Fayetteville-Manlius a night later – all told, seven games in 13 days to close the regular season.