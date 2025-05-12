Cazenovia, Chittenango deal with rains, setbacks

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Well into May, the Cazenovia and Chittenango baseball teams still found their schedules constantly altered by the wet weather which would not go away.

Rain stopped long enough for Cazenovia to welcome Skaneateles for a Laker duel last Wednesday that only lasted five innings as the hosts lost by a score of 10-0.

Skaneateles pitcher Sean Olley limited Cazenovia to one hit, from Nico Segall, who also started on the mound but was chased in the second when the visitors erupted for seven runs.

Hugh Carroll and Shea Musso both hit home runs and each finished with three RBIs. Musso added a pair of singles as Colton McDonald, Nate Latreille, Luke Ellis and Cody Crane drove in one run apiece.

A few days and a lot of rain later, Cazenovia dropped the rematch with Skaneateles 8-4, much of the damage done early as those other Lakers got four runs in the first inning and three more in the second off pitcher Danny Bliss, Sean Olley earning a home run as he and Colton McDonald both earned three RBIs.

Settling down, Bliss only gave up a fifth-inning run and Cazenovia erased half the deficit with a run in the fourth plus three runs in the fifth inning. Elliott Stratton went three-for-three and scored a run, with Zane Ison adding a pair of hits as Jake Hightchew drove in two runs.

Chittenango, meanwhile, was in the middle of a tense game with Phoenix last Monday which was tied 3-3 through six innings when the rain picked up and the game was halted.

Mason Corlis scored twice, with RBIs from A.J. Valente and Eli Lefort, which helped the Bears build a 3-1 lead through four innings, but the Firebirds scored twice in the top of the fifth just as the game was made official.

A tight game with Solvay followed on Thursday night at the Gutchess Sports Complex in Cortland where the Bears took a 2-1 defeat to the Bearcats.

Both of Solvay’s runs came in the top of the first driven in by Aaron Trendell and Sam Sardo, but from there pitchers Reagan Poland and Alex Pappas would shut out the Bearcats and only surrender two total hits.

Yet the Bears only managed a fourth-inning run where Pappas drove in Lefort. Max Overend limited Chittenango to two hits and recorded nine strikeouts.