C-NS baseball stays in good form, outscores Fulton

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Typically in an area high school baseball season, teams have to wait through the April rains only to find a crowded schedule in May that stretches pitching rotation.

In 2025, though, the problem has reversed itself with rain a big factor in May affecting busy schedules for both Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool.

The state Class AAA no. 12-ranked Northstars were supposed to face Rome Free Academy and Fayetteville-Manlius early last week, but both got rained out.

It dried up long enough for C-NS to get in its game against Fulton last Thursday afternoon, and while it was far from a smooth effort the Northstars did beat the Red Dragons 12-7.

Leading 4-0, C-NS suddenly saw Fulton, 0-10 going into the game, erupt for seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to go out in front, but the Northstars quickly countered with six runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 10-7 edge and added two runs in the sixth.

Jaden Zimmer went three-for-three with two singles, a double, walk and three runs scored. Shacory Williams drove in a pair of runs, with Jeremy Palmer, Lawson Weckesser and Jace Knopp adding RBIs. Lucas Aiello and Jaiden Gunnip both scored twice.

Now C-NS was set to play F-M Friday as part of the Strike Out Lou Gehrig’s Disease Classic at NBT Bank Stadium, but that got rained out, too.

Liverpool went to Onondaga Community College last Monday to face West Genesee on a day honoring late Christian Brothers Academy coach Tom Dotterer and his many contributions to the local baseball scene.

Though CBA’s nightcap against Westhill was halted when the rain picked up, Liverpool and WG did play and the Warriors lost, 6-1, to the Wildcats, who did most of its damage in a four-run second inning where it chased Warriors starting pitcher Nico Leone.

Only in the bottom of the sixth did the Warriors get on the board when James Kelly singled home Graham Hoppe, but that was all WG pitcher Ryan Tabaczyk allowed despite Liverpool’s six hits, only one of them for extra bases as Dalton Logudice doubled. Between them, pitchers Zach Zingaro and Dom Carroll pitched 4 1/3 effective innings of relief.

Rained out of the rematch with the Wildcats a day later, Liverpool would not return until Monday and the start of its two-game series against C-NS, which concludes the next day before the Warriors met Watertown and Christian Brothers Academy later in the week and the Northstars faced Auburn.