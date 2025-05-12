Baldwinsville flag football battles to 6-6 tie with Syracuse East

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Despite the 7-6-2 record it takes into the regular-season homestretch, the Baldwinsville flag football team still may feel good about its chances to repeat as Section III champions.

Having lost six of its previous eight games, the Bees did not carry much momentum into last Friday night’s battle with 9-0 Syracuse East, who blanked B’ville 13-0 back in April.

Yet on a rain-soaked evening at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium the Bees were able to limit the potent Syracuse East offense to less than 10 rushing yards and a single touchdown while scoring one of its own.

Both sides were unable to make conversion attempts and the game ended 6-6, the second time this week where the Bees limited an opponent to a single score.

As a more more established program, B’ville is getting a good look at how much deeper the local competition is getting.

This was evident in last Wednesday’s game at Fayetteville-Manlius, where the Bees shut out the first-year varsity Hornets most of the way yet still could not hold on in a 7-6 defeat.

Unbeaten in three games since it started 1-4-1, F-M did not flinch much when the Bees scored a go-ahead touchdown early in the second period, stopping the subsequent conversion.

And it remained 6-0 for a while, B’ville’s defense allowing yards but not points and finding itself pressured by a Hornet side where Madison Romocki had nine tackles and Lacey Teaken earned four sacks to go with five tackles.

Not until late in the second half, though, did all that work on offense pay off for the Hornets with a drive deep into B’ville territory that F-M paid off when Freedom Umstead found Romocki on a short pass which Romocki turned into a dash to the end zone. That tied it 6-6, and a successful conversion put the Hornets in front to stay.

At least the tie with Syracuse East confirmed that the Bees’ season was far from done, though it would have to show some good form in Monday’s regular-season finale at Bragman Stadium against Cicero-North Syracuse, who entered the game 8-3-1 and topped the Bees 13-7 when they first played April 21.