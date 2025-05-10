West Genesee boys lacrosse earns sweep of C-NS

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Back in April it appeared each of the West Genesee lacrosse teams got a definitive idea of where they stood judging by the result of their games against Cicero-North Syracuse.

The boys Wildcats were on top, and it was still undefeated when it went to Bragman Stadium Thursday night where, challenged by the Northstars, it again would get the best of it, prevailing by a score of 11-8.

What was different from the first meeting that WG won 12-6 was that the Wildcats would not wait until it fell behind before bringing out its top form.

Instead WG showed confidence at the outset, steadily building a margin until it led C-NS 8-3 at halftime. Then it could withstand getting held to a single goal in the third quarter as long as the Northstars were contained.

Closing it out, the Wildcats saw Charlie Lockwood produce four goals and two assists. Nash Oudemool scored three times, with Jacob Pensabene getting a pair of goals. Chace Cogan added a goal and two assists and Jack Wenham also converted, with Jon Shoults recording 12 saves to match Northstars counterpart Noah Samphier.

WG’s girls were pummeled 18-5 by C-NS, the reigning state Class A champions, on April 15. This rematch in Camillus would not be as lopsided, yet the Wildcats lost again by a 13-4 margin.

Again WG found itself playing defense most of the way due to Gabby Putman’s success with draw controls. It led to an attack where Sophia Nesci had four goals and two assists as Miabella Gates had three goals and one assist.

Of the Wildcats’ four goals, three of them came from Ashleigh Blanding. Gianna Puccia also converted, but everyone else, from Maria Snyder to Sophia Lawrence, was shut out, Northstars goalie Jilly Howell making six saves.

Just a day earlier WG pulled away late to beat Liverpool 15-7, a game that for a long while was far more competitive game than the 16-6 decision the Wildcats had earned over the Warriors when they first played.

In fact, it was tight in the first half, Maya Michaud and Maura Woods each scoring twice as Liverpool traded runs and found itself down by a single goal, 7-6, at the break.

But WG would wear the Warriors down with its attack and overcome Bella DaRin’s 14 saves as Ashleigh Blanding had four goals and Keira Vrabel three goals to lead the way. Sophia Lawrence and Isabella Scialdone both converted twice as Gianna Puccia managed a goal and assist.

As the girls Wildcats rested on the weekend, WG’s boys hosted Section II’s Shenendehowa and had little trouble making it 12 wins in a row prevailing by a score of 15-5.

Nine unanswered goals in the first quarter quickly decided matters, the Wildcats leaving Shen far behind as Pensabene led the way, eventually scoring five times and adding an assist.

Lockwood wasn’t quiet, his three goals bringing his season total to 51. Oudemool, Cogan and Weinham had two goals apiece, with McMahon getting a goal and two assists and Liam Kelly adding an assist.