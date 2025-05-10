Skaneateles, Marcellus girls lacrosse both top Jordan-Elbridge

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Ever since a season-opening defeat the Skaneateles girls lacrosse team has displayed the form it has always seemed to show over the last few decades when on a championship pursuit.

The state Class D no. 4-ranked Lakers did so again Wednesday against Jordan-Elbridge, pummeling the Eagles 17-6 after waiting out a 24-hour weather delay.

Earning its ninth win in a row, Skaneateles saw Grace Marquardt continue to impress, the freshman piling up six assists to give her 26 for the season as she also scored twice.

Mara Stanton scored five times and added a pair of assists. Paige Willard and Rowan Thompson had three goals apiece, Willard tacking on two assists as Ana Nichols converted twice. Single goals went to Lily Kennedy and Kate Falkenberg.

On the Eagles’ side, Brenna Tubbert managed a pair of goals, as did Kelsey Brunelle. Bri Gilfus and Evelyn Bennett also had goals as Stella Opanhoske got an assist.

Right before this, J-E took a 5-4 record into its game at Cortland Monday night and, working through the rain, rolled to a 16-8 victory over the Purple Tigers.

Here the Eagles pulled off the rare feat of having three different players – Gilfus, Brunelle and Opanhoske – earn five goals, with Gilfus also contributing four assists. Evelyn Bennett got the other goal.

When it played again on Thursday J-E ran into Christian Brothers Academy and lost 20-4 to the Brothers. Brunelle, Gilfus, Opanhoske and Bennett had one goal apiece but the Brothers had Maeve Mackenzie, Ryann Murphy and Lilah Kirch each score four times, Mackenzie adding three assists.

As that went on Skaneateles handled Southern Hills 16-4 building a 12-1 advantage by halftime. Stanton had four goals, with Willard scoring three times as Marquardt got four assists to go with her pair of tallies. Sophia Nichols had two goals and an assist.

This busy stretch for Skaneateles – six games in nine days – continued Saturday as the Lakers enjoyed the sunshine and, against Section V’s Brighton, pulled out a 12-8 victory.

Brighton was even with Skaneateles 6-6 at halftime, but the Lakers drew clear in the late stages with solid defense and Willard working her total to five goals as Marquardt got three goals and three assists. Stanton added a pair of goals.

This happened as J-E met Marcellus, who found itself at no. 15 in the state Class D rankings, and the Eagles played a superb first half, finding itself ahead of the Mustangs 8-7 going into halftime.

Yet it was all Marcellus from there, a 12-3 surge which produced a 19-11 Mustangs victory as it demonstrated more scoring balance than at many different points this season.

Cece Powell still led with five goals and three assists, but she had more help. Avery Shute and Piper Van Derhoof both got three goals and two assists and three others – Sophia Pilon, Vivian Pilon and Quinn Child – scored twice.

Again Brunelle was at the heart of the J-E effort, earning five goals and adding two assists. Of her teammates, only Brenna Tubbert scored twice as goalie Ellie Brim made 12 saves.

Back on Monday Marcellus defeateed Cazenovia 17-10, led this time by Sophia Pilon, whose six goals gave her 47 of the season. Powell scored five times as Avery Shute got three goals and an assist, Van Derhoff had two goals and two assists.

Westhill was no. 5 in the state rankings right behind Skaneateles (whom it faced early this week) and proceeded on Thursday night to set a new season mark for goals in a 23-2 romp over Cortland..

Kara Rosenberger’s five goals and five assists led the way as Sophia Lasher got four goals and three assists. Aubrey Holowinski also scored four times, with Shea Morse adding three goals and two assists. Grace Stroman converted twice and Melissa Mondo had a goal and two assists. Nora Fitzgerald, Selina Hayes, Lucy DeMore and Madigan Burns added goals.