Skaneateles boys lacrosse pulls away from LaFayette/Onondaga

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A single game can have quite an impact.

When the Skaneateles boys lacrosse team upended Marcellus 20-10 in their May 2 showdown at Hyatt Stadium, the two sides would find their state Class D rankings essentially flipped.

The Lakers moved to no. 4 up from no. 12, while the Mustangs, who were at the no. 2 spot for nearly a month, tumbled all the way to no. 9, both of them behind no. 2 LaFayette/Onondaga.

Ironically, Sknaeateles and Marcellus would both face the Lancers down the regular-season homestretch, with the Lakers going first Friday night exactly a week after it had handled the Mustangs.

And this game went for Skaneateles just like it did against Marcellus, only more lopsided.

The 20-8 victory over the Lancers included a first quarter where Skaneateles kept LaFayette/OCS off the board. Even when that changed in the second period, the Lakers still led 7-4 going into the break.

Then came a 9-2 tear through the third quarter which decided matters, the Lakers seeing Braedan Taggart and Landen Brunelle each finish with five goals and Brunelle tack on four assists.

Ty Calabro was great, too, netting four goals and adding an assist. Luke Mizro had three goals and two assists, with Charlie Carbonaro getting a goal and three assists as Tye Kennedy and Addison Taggart also converted.

Skaneateles tuned up Wednesday by defeating Jordan-Elbridge 14-5, a game essentially decided when the Lakers nearly scored a goal per minute in the first quarter on the way to an 11-1 advantage on the Eagles.

J-E settled down from there, but still Landen Brunelle finished with five goals and Luke Mizro scored three times to go with a pair of assists. Charlie Carbonaro had two goals and two assists, Ty Calabro getting a goal and three assists.

On the Eagles’ side, Nixon Karcz was responsible for all of his side’s production, three times getting goals and twice assisting on tallies by Tom LaFluer. Zack Susino, in goal, recorded 12 saves.

Marcellus watched all this, knowing it had its own game with J-E on Saturday right after it played Class B contender Watertown on Friday night, a nervous game where the Mustangs had to outscore the Cyclones 16-13.

For three periods Watertown stayed close, leading 9-8 at the break and tied 12-12 going to the final quarter, where at last Marcellus took the lead for good led by Nick Rayfield’s six goals and one assist.

Chris Doshna and Henry Lawrence each finished with four goals and two assists, with Donavan Fraher getting a goal and two assists. Otto Moses, in goal, recorded nine saves.

By contrast, the Mustangs bashed J-E 22-7, scoring 11 unanswered goals in the first quarter to quickly decide matters. No less than 13 different Marcellus players had at least one goal, none more than the hat tricks from Rayfield and Doshna.

Jimmy Cox backed up his two goals with four assists as Connor Fraher had two goals and three assists. Lawrence, Connor Ciota and Ryan Thomson also converted twice as Karcz and LaFluer, with three goals apiece, accounted for most of J-E’s production.