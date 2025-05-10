F-M girls lacrosse splits pair of games, defeats Liverpool

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Armed with momentum from big wins the week before, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls lacrosse team hoped to keep it up, but once again weather got in the way.

Heavy rain and lightning postponed the Hornets’ trip to Baldwinsville last Tuesday which denied it a chance to avenge its narrow April 21 defeat to the Bees.

So F-M had to wait until Thursday to resume, taking on Liverpool and continuing the Warriors’ season-long struggles by posting a 15-8 victory.

Well-balanced in its attack, the Hornets got four goals apiece from Taylor Novack, Jane Ryan and Addison Keyes, with Helen Dougherty scoring twice and adding an assist. Mallory Burns had a goal and assist as only 15 saves from Liverpool goalie Bella DaRin kept it from getting more lopsided.

In Saturday’s game against Section V’s Pittsford, F-M was slowed down, taking a 15-4 defeat to the state Class B no. 8-ranked Panthers. Keyes had three of the Hornets’ four goals and Ryan the other as Novack was held to a single assist.

At no. 8 in the state Class C rankings Jamesville-DeWitt continued to roll Wednesday in a 22-3 victory over Syracuse City, netting 14 goals in the second half even after it built a comfortable early lead.

Maggie Bliss scored five times as Merris Kessler got four goals and three assists. Ella Parker and Gabby Doumit both had three goals and one assist as Lacey Phaneuf earned two goals and two assists. Kylee Gallagher also converted twice as Sadie Withers and Alexis Scaramuzzino each had one goal and two assists.

Yet J-D saw its six-game win streak halted by Baldwinsville Thursday in a 10-9 defeat, the Bees giving head coach Megan Tabor her 100th career win led by Jaya Madigan’s four goals.

Bliss also scored four times to pace the Rams, with Kessler adding two goals and two assist. Single goals went to Parker, Withers and Phaneuf as Pearson Eckrich made eight saves.

Tested again Saturday by Saratoga Springs (Section II), J-D fought past the Blue Streaks 9-6 largely on the strength of Eckrich stopping 18 of the 24 shots she faced. Kessler, Withers and Gallagher each scored twice, single goals going to Scaramuzzino and Nithya Suryadevara as Bliss gained a pair of assists.

Christian Brothers Academy was now no. 14 in the state Class C rankings and was able to play Tuesday despite all the rain and dangerous weather, handling Homer in a 16-5 decision to move its record to 9-3.

With four goals and two assists, Maeve Mackenzie led the charge, Lilah Kirch adding three goals and two assists. Ryann Murphy, Caroline Wilson and Emery McCartney each scored twice/

Then CBA blasted past Jordan-Elbridge 20-4 on Thursday night with four-goal outings from Mackenzie, Kirch and Murphy, Mackenzie adding three assists and Murphy two assists. Adele Summer scored twice as Sloane Massa and Madison Ceclia each got a goal and two assists.

East Syracuse Minoa earned its fourth win of the season Monday handling Bishop Ludden/Bishop Grimes 15-5, a bigger margin than the 13-7 win the Spartans got when these teams met nine days earlier.

Madison Wood scored four times to lead a well-balanced ESM attack. Lilliana DiNatale got three goals and one assist, with three others – Jordis Aldrich, Lola Laxton and Carleigh Hampel – earning two goals apiece.

Playing Auburn on Thursday the Spartans fell to the Maroons 16-9. Even three-goal hat tricks from Aldrich and Wood and two goals from DiNatale could not overcome a potent Auburn offense led by Parker Maneri’s five goals.

Then, in Saturday’s game against Fulton, ESM was again overwhelmed in a 16-4 defeat to the Red Dragons. Aldrich had two of the Spartans’ goals and the others went to DiNatale and Hampel as Fulton’s Mya Carroll amassed eight goals and two assists.