Chittenango softball climbs into state Class A top 10

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A series of impressive victories has pushed the Chittenango softball team into the top 10 of the latest state Class A rankings. Now it just wanted the rain to stop.

And when it did on Thursday afternoon, the Bears were ready to pounce again, which it did in last Thursday’s game against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown when it put away the Rebels 13-1.

A five-run second inning and six-run third inning quickly ended the suspense, with Lauren Machan and Alivia Cavotta both smashing home runs and combining for five RBIs.

Julianna Coon, Isabella Battalina-McClusky and Hannah Machan each scored twice and got an RBI, with runs also driven in by Carmella Furco and Hannah Cretaro. Only allowing one hit, Lauren Machan and Julia Spencer combined for nine strikeouts.

After more rain fell on Friday, Chittenango was greeted by warm sunshine on Saturday and took full advantage of it, going to Westhill and pulling away late to beat the Warriors 15-6 for its 12th consecutive victory.

Five runs in the first two innings had the Bears out in front, but Westhill battled back and only trailed 8-5 until the top of the sixth, when Chittenango batted around and plated seven runs.

Palko singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four runs. Coon had four of the Bears’ 13 hits, including a double, and got three RBIs while scoring twice as Lauren Machan got two RBIs. Cavotta scored three runs, with Battalina-McClusky and Margaret Bielicki both scoring twice.

Cazenovia again benefited from having an all-weather field on hand for last Monday’s game against APW where it roared past the Rebels by the same 13-1 margin that Chittenango would get later in the week.

A two-run first inning got the Lakers in front for good and it was 3-1 when, in the bottom of the fourth, Cazenovia got clear with a five-run outburst, adding five more runs an inning later.

Sophia Wilmot tripled, doubled and got four RBIs, with Irie Gallerani adding a single and driving in two runs. Lucy Bliss and Madison Weeks added RBIs as Gallerani allowed just two hits in the five innings needed to close it out.

Then the Lakers faced state Class B no. 5-ranked Marcellus on Saturday and lost 8-2 to the Mustangs, who netted runs in five of the first six innings as Carly Sears and Janzen Long led the visitors driving in three runs apiece.