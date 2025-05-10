CBA softball rolls to 13-1 victory over East Syracuse Minoa

Even with an all-weather facility at Carrier Park close at hand, things continued at a half-speed for area high school softball teams waiting out rain most of last week.

Christian Brothers Academy and East Syracuse Minoa did get to battle one another Monday afternnon with the Brothers moving to 7-2 on the season handling the Spartans 13-1.

All told, CBA gained 14 hits, four of them by Gracie Battles as she doubled, singled three times and earned a pair of RBIs while pitching a five-inning complete game.

Mari Catherine Giamartino drove in three runs, with Giana Anderson and Aubrey Vincentini also driving in runs. Gracie Bertone-Nicotra singled, doubled and scored four times as, for ESM, Maddy Marquart had two hits and Julianna Orcutt drove home Ava Burry with the Spartans’ lone run.

When league competition resumed on Saturday ESM ran into Fulton and lost 17-7, catching a Red Dragons side which had started the season 8-0 before a wild 18-15 loss to West Genesee two days earlier.

Fulton’s potent lineup did not get fazed when ESM jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the second inning helped by Orcutt getting three RBIs as Burry earned three hits and scored three runs. Sydney Gurniak, Hannah Decker and Addison Adames had one RBI apiece.

The Red Dragons scored three times in the bottom of the second, caught up with a four-run fifth and then broke out of the 7-7 tie by piling up 10 runs off Adames in the sixth. Ella Przychodzen homered and Riley Trude got three RBIs to lead Fulton.

This happened as Jamesville-DeWitt went to Webster Thomas High School near Rochester for two games against the same opponents Liverpool faced the day before – and like the Warriors, the Red Rams lost both contests.

Fairport first topped J-D 7-2, the Rams unable to hold the 2-0 lead it built in the first inning when Maddie Murphy doubled home Savannah Schnorr and then scored on Lyla Commandeur’s single. Anna Schroth got a pair of hits, but Fairport scored in four consecutive innings starting in the second to go in front.

Then host Webster Thomas took its turn against J-D and won 4-1. Though Kayla McQuaid (3 1/3 innings) and Emily Qiao (2 2/3 innings) pitched well, the Titans repeated what Fairport did, rallying from an early deficit with runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings after Schnorr singled and scored in the third. McQuaid and Commandeur joined Schnorr with two hits.

Bishop Grimes got to play last Wednesday against Onondaga/LaFayette and lost 16-4, falling behind 8-0 after two innings and unable to recover despite RBIs from Rainbow Butler and Antonella Asicoti and two doubles from Elizabeth Corl. Jaiden Bellinger led OCS with two triples and three RBIs.

A complete turnaround happened on Thursday, though, with Grimes piling up runs in a 21-5 romp over Hannibal where it needed just four innings to get all of its runs including a six-run first which erased an early 5-0 deficit.

Jenna Gardner doubled and produced three RBIs. Ruby Butler went three-for-four as she and Asicoti both drove in two runs. Corl, Monica Ireland and Adeline Barrette also had RBIs as Butler, Ascioti and Avery Pankow scored four runs apiece.