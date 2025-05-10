Cazenovia girls lacrosse earns 12-7 win over Chittenango

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having spent most of the regular season on separate paths, the Cazenovia and Chittenango girls lacrosse teams finally met up Thursday night at the tail end of a busy stretch for both sides.

Fortunate to play in dry conditions, the Lakers ignored all possible fatigue and defeated the Bears 12-7, moving closer to guaranteeing itself a winning record for 2025.

Cazenovia was playing its third game in four days and had won the previous two, including a tense battle with Southern Hills last Monday which resulted in an 11-10 victory over the Storm.

As was the case many other times this spring the Lakers heavily leaned its attack on Charlie Prior, needing every one of her seven goals to withstand the Southern Hills challenge.

Hayden Bubble scored twice, with Tara Pratt and Izzy Stromer-Galley adding single goals. Maddy DeAngelis got two assists as Gwen Livingston had eight saves but Storm counterpart Kiera Reed made 17 saves to keep it close.

The Lakers had an easier time of it with Mexico a day later, working through a steady rain and pulling away to defeat the Tigers by a 15-6 margin.

Prior added six more goals to run her season total to 49 and pass the 150-goal mark for her career, adding an assist. This time she got more help as Bubble scored four times and Pratt converted twice, with single goals going to DeAngelis, Ella Gale and Izzy Stromer-Galley whose sister, Bridget, stepped up with three assists.

Now came Chittenango, and this fell in between those previous two contests in that Cazenovia would get out in front but the Bears would continue to pressure, nearly equaling the Lakers’ shot total.

It was Livingston, making 12 saves, which proved a difference-maker since she had twice Sue Horning’s total on the other end.

Prior put up five goals, adding an assist. DeAngelis got two goals and two assists, with Bubble also scoring twice as Bridget Stromer-Galley had a goal and two assists. Sally Hughes also found the net.

Six different players scored for Chittenango but only Reese Ferstler converted twice. Persephone Roher, Anna Lazzaro, Gracie Hayes-Brazell, Solana Rohrer and Sequoya Roberts had the other goals.

Chittenango tuned up Monday with a game at Marcellus where it lost, 17-10, to the Mustangs despite four goals from Ferstler and three goals and two assists from Ana Lazzaro.

Hayes-Brazell, Persephone Rohrer and Solana Rohrer had single goals, Roberts adding an assist. Horning made 11 saves as Sophia Pilon’s six goals and Cece Powell’s five goals paced the Mustangs.

Cazenovia would go to General Brown Saturday for a fourth game in six days and, despite the workload and trailing late in the game, rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Lions.

The Lakers were down 6-4 at the break, but over the course of the last two periods Cazenovia clamped down on defense, Livingston working her total to six saves. Meanwhile, Prior got four more goals, helped by single goals from Bubble, Gale, Pratt, DeAngelis and both Stromer-Galley sisters.

Having clinched a winning record for the season at 9-5, Cazenovia only plays once next week, against Cortland on Thursday, while Chittenango goes to Cortland before welcoming Homer and Westhill later in the week.