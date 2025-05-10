Cazenovia boys lacrosse earns 14-0 shutout of Chittenango

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Local rivals would meet in boys lacrosse Thursday night when Cazenovia and Chittenango faced off at the Lakers’ multi-purpose turf field.

And not once did the Bears get on the board.

Superb defense, combined with a dominance of the time of possession, allowed the state Class D no. 20-ranked Lakers to sail to a 14-0 victory and improve its overall record to 6-3.

It all began with a Cazenovia back line which limited Chittenango to just three shots all night. By contrast, the Lakers had 29 attempts and got more than half of them past Bears goalie Connor Bradbury.

Paul Mitchell’s three goals and three assists led the attack, but Ben Bianco and Owen Porter also recorded three-goal hat tricks while each picking up an assist.

Bobby Livingston converted twice, with Basil Sayre and Henry Frazee both getting one goal and one assist. Sam Kupinsky added a goal and Finn Hagan earned two assists.

Traveling north Saturday to face General Brown, Cazenovia could not follow up its success from the Chittenango match, ultimately paying for a poor start in a 12-7 defeat to the Lions.

Though most of the game was played on even terms, GB jumped out 6-1 in the first quarter and spent the rest of the afternoon protecting that margin led by Dominic Wisner’s six goals and goalie Daschel Pauly’s 12 saves.

Tucker Ives, for his part, made 11 saves, but also scored a rare goal. Porter had his second consecutive three-goal outing as Mitchell scored twice and Bianco was held to a goal and two assists.

Chittenango was 3-5 but had won two in a row going into Monday’s game with Whitesboro but emerged from it with a 10-8 defeat, never quite able to overcome falling behind 4-1 after one period.

Cole Dawkins’ four goals kept the Bears close. Henry Miller notched four assists and Hunter Burrows had three assists as Peter Schulz scored twice. Norman Coomer had a single goal to match Miller and Connor Bradbury earned 18 saves.

Only two games remained for the Bears in the regular season, against Homer and Tully, as Cazenovia also takes on the Trojans next week after playing LaFayette/Onondaga.