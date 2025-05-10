C-NS girls lacrosse completes sweep of West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – For the second time this spring the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse team would try and turn back the challenge of West Genesee, having won big 18-5 the first time they met in April.

Now on the turf at Mike Messere Field, the Northstars would not have the same kind of blazing performance at the outset that it did the first time around, but still rolled its way past the Wildcats 13-4.

It helped, no doubt, that C-NS was well-rested and WG had played 24 hours earlier, but what remained constant was the work Gabby Putman did to win draws as she got eight of them with Kaelyn Reid also claiming a pair of draws.

With all of those extra possessions the attack remained steady, Sophia Nesci notching four goals and two assists as Miabella Gates found the net three times and tacked on an assist.

Viviana Beardsley stepped up, earning a pair of goals to match those of Natalie Wilson, while Elizabeth Smith had a goal and two assists. Sophia Graham added one goal and one assist.

Of the Wildcats’ four goals, three of them came from Ashleigh Blanding. Gianna Puccia also converted, but everyone else was shut out, Northstars goalie Jilly Howell making six saves.

Another high-profile game for C-NS came on Saturday afternoon when it visited Victor, no. 2 in the state Class B rankings, and were pushed hard just like it was against South Jefferson the week before.

But the Northstars beat the Blue Devils 14-10 with Putman and Smith both scoring four times and combining to grab 13 draws as Nesci got three goals and three assists. Gates, Graham and Ella Grotto had the other goals. Howell picked up nine saves.

Liverpool had seen West Genesee the night before C-NS did, and lost 13-7, though it was a far more competitive game than the 16-6 decision the Wildcats had earned over the Warriors when they first played.

In fact, it was tight in the first half, Maya Michaud and Maura Woods each scoring twice as Liverpool traded runs and found itself down by a single goal, 7-6, at the break.

But WG would wear the Warriors down with its attack and overcome Bella DaRin’s 14 saves as Blanding had four goals and Keira Vrabel three goals to lead the way. Lyric Noel and Gianna Carbone also netted Liverpool goals.

Then Liverpool lost to Fayetteville-Manlius 15-8 a night later, getting two goals apiece from Noel, Michaud and Maura Beckwith as Woods and Carbone also scored and Lana Alampi earned two assists. Three Hornets – Taylor Novack, Jane Ryan and Addison Keyes – gained four goals apiece overcoming DaRin’s 15 saves.

After it plays F-M Tuesday night, C-NS only has two regular-season games remaining, both of them against resurgent Baldwinsville, whom Liverpool faces Tuesday before home games against Jamesville-DeWitt and Fulton.