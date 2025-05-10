Boys lacrosse Northstars again fall to West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – What the Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse team wanted out of Thursday night’s showdown with undefeated West Genesee at Bragman Stadium was a better performance start to finish.

Instead, what happened was that the Northstars struggled at the outset, especially on defense, and by the time that settled the Wildcats had a margin it would protect the rest of the way as it handed C-NS an 11-8 defeat.

What was different from the first meeting that WG won 12-6 was that the Wildcats would not wait until it fell behind before bringing out its top form.

Instead WG showed confidence at the outset, steadily building a margin until it led C-NS 8-3 at halftime. Then it could withstand getting held to a single goal in the third quarter as long as the Northstars were contained.

C-NS never went through a prolonged scoring drought here, unlike the first encounter. Yet it only had four goal-scorers as Donovan Chaney got a hat trick with Emmit Porter and Adrian Sweeney both scoring twice and Dominck Sommers adding a goal. Quinn Empey, Nate Bustin and Jack Putman had assists.

WG saw Charlie Lockwood produce four goals and two assists. Nash Oudemool scored three times, with Jacob Pensabene getting a pair of goals. Chace Cogan added a goal and two assists, with goalie Jon Shoults recording 12 saves to match Northstars counterpart Noah Samphier.

Not happy with this result, C-NS took it out on Section II’s Troy LaSalle Institute Saturday in a 17-4 romp, with 10 different players scoring goals and Luke Deinhart feeding many of them with his five assists.

Chaney scored four times and got two assists, with Sommers getting three goals. Sweeney had two goals and three assists, Karsen Pritchard earning two assists as he joined Empey, Bustin, Blake Fefee, Joe Malecki and James Collins with single tallies.

Liverpool saw its struggles continue Thursday in a 17-5 defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius, who broke out in the second quarter eventually producing a 10-1 run over the course of two periods.

Brady Michaud had three of the Warriors’ five goals. Chris Matott and Danny Dunn had the others, with Matott adding two assists and Brendan Caraher also getting an assist. Tom Porter led F-M with four goals and three assists.

Two days earlier Liverpool’s own game with West Genesee was postponed, to get made up next Thursday in between games against Baldwinsville and Watertown.

Speaking of the Bees, C-NS has to play them twice five days apart starting on Thursday as the last two games of the regular season after facing Fayetteville-Manlius on Monday at Hornet Stadium.