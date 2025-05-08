ESM, J-D track and field teams have head-to-head meet

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Once again the East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt track and field teams had to deal with wet conditions when they went head-to-head Wednesday afternoon as part of a larger meet with Central Square, Oswego and PSLA-Fowler.

Ryan Sullivan led the boys Spartans as he claimed the triple jump with 43 feet 11 ¾ inches and cleared 6 feet and won again in the high jump, Tyler Quarry topping 5’10”. Charlie English added a pole vault victory as the only competitor to clear 10’6”.

In a 110 hurdles classic, Sullivan’s 16.60 seconds edged J-D’s Terrell Willis going 16.65, and the 100-meter dash was even closer as the Spartans’ Anthony Bryant edgedd the Rams’ Joe Felasco 11.58 seconds to 11.61 with John Jordan third in 11.63.

Bryant, Jordan, Jay-Neil McDuffie and Jayden Recabo went 43.75 seconds in the 4×100 relay topping ESM’s second-place 45.02 and Jordan was victorious in the 200-meter dash in 22.96 to the 23.59 of J-D’s Chine Odereke.

Brandon Cerlanek was victorious at 3,200 meters in 11:10.05 as Justin Gaskins took second in the 400-meter dash in 52.84 before helping Eli Huther, Brenden Zweisler and Alex Hinojosa to take the 4×400 in 3:39.37 to J-D’s 3:44.83.

Stepping up in the long jump, Kyan Sherwood won for ESM with 19’9 1/2” as Phil Moore got second with 19’2 3/4”. Sherwood added a third in the triple jump with 39’1” as J-D’s Matt Campbell was second with 40’ 1/2”.

ESM’s Amber Hayes won the girls100 hurdles in a quick 15.24 seconds over the 17.62 of J-D’s Ellyana Deng, with Hayes adding a 400 hurdles title in 1:09.21 as Isla Ellerton (1:12.24) was second.

Rachael Burt, in 2:28.52, edged teammate Claire Lavelle (2:29.76) int the 800, with Lavelle joining Ellerton, Jaelyn Jordan and Sofia Pilger to win the 4×400 in 4:24.77.

Abigail Burt added a victory for the Spartans in the 1,500-meter run going 5:11.35 well clear of the field. Jaelyn Jordan added a second in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.42 and Kierra Gott was second in the 3,000-meter run.

Ayak Kuany and Aniyah Jones both topped 4’6” in the high jump to tie for second as Jones added a second in the shot put. Neveah Hackett went 34’2” in the triple jump for second place.

Both of J-D’s girls wins came in field events, where Skylar Vaught threw the discus 112’3” and the shot put 35’6 1/4”

On the boys side Kevin Vigneault had a shot put of 55’3 3/4” well ahead of the 42’9 3/4” of Andrew LeMarche. In the discus it was Vigneault heaving it 148’5” ahead of Aaron Eli’s 131’10” for the Spartans. J-D also won in the 4×800 where Ryan Carter, Paul Brodsky, Peter Drew and Joseph Lore pulled away in 9:12.70.

As this went on Fayetteville-Manlius traveled to Baldwinsville for a five-team meet which also involved West Genesee, Auburn and Henninger.

Izzie Sullivan tore to a time of 4:35.02 in the 1,500 well clear of the 4:45.97 by Auburn’s Kyleen Brady, while Ella Halbig claimed the 800-meter run in 2:22.09. Sarah George was second and Catie Edwards third in the 3,000.

Katherine O’Brien beat the field in the triple jump going 32’10 1/2” and Laurah Cabrera earned a title in the long jump with a leap of 15’4”. F-M went exactly 53 seconds for second place in the 4×100 adding a second in the 4×400.

In the boys event Will Ditre was quick in the 800, his time of 1:55.67 more than four seconds clear of a 1:59.44 from B’ville’s Wyatt Decker.

Alex Shim won, too, going 15.17 seconds in the 110 hurdles to beat the field by more than two seconds and, with Ditre, Will Beecher and Nikita Domashenko won the 4×400 relay going a quick 3:20.58.

Shim, Domashenko, Beecher and Freddy Hunt’s 43.42 in the 4×100 was just behind West Genesee’s 43.34. Hunt added a third in the 400 sprint. Kevin Heller’s 4:31.71 in the 1,600 was just behind the 4:31.28 of Auburn’s Austin Ferrin.