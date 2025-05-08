Eells’ trio of wins highlights C-NS-Liverpool track meet

CICERO – Plenty of fine performances were put together by the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool track and field teams when they went head-to-head Monday afternoon at Bragman Stadium, with Fulton also part of the meet.

Winning three times to elad the girls Northstars, Anna Eells’ time of 14.68 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles beat Aaliyah McDonald’s 14.98, though McDonald would dominate the 400 hurdles, her 1:06.14 nearly eight seconds ahead of the field.

Moving to the high jump Eells cleared 5 feet 6 inches and no one else topped 4’10” and in the long jump her season-best 19’3” was well clear of McDonald (16’4 1/4”) and Liverpool’s Taima Tearney ( 16’3 3/4”) to win again.

Cameron Sisk, Grace Murray, Allison Moran and Isabella Petrera took the 4×800 relay in 10:10.87, while in the 3,200-meter run the Northstars had Camilla MacNaught prevail in 11:53.63.

Kennedy Jones added a second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:11.44, with Stephanie Todd second in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.74 and Murray third in 1:00.78 to Fulton’s Audrina Horton in 1:00.60.

Liverpool dominated the girls sprints, starting with Nahla Battle-Crenshaw in 12.62 seconds going 1-2-3 with Mia Wright (12.80) and Maddie Devendorf (12.86) in the 100-meter dash. In the 4×400 Jayhanna Burrow, Jillian Fox, Faith Graham and Leah Jackstadt took it in 4:36.80.

Wright then won the 200 in 25.77 to Battle-Crenshaw’s 26.84 and that pair helped Devendorf and Mikayla Greene tear to first in the 4×100 relay in 49.61. Taylor Page added an 800-meter title in 2:16.80 as Sisk (2:22.27) edged Kaitlyn Hotaling (2:22.33) for second and Tearney won the triple jump going 34’11 1/2” to Samantha Moreno’s 33’6 1/2”.

In a close pole vault Ailanees Leon toppd 8’6”, as did Natta Luangaphay, to tie for the top spot. Ariyah Raciatti’s shot put toss of 29’11” beat the 29’5” of C-NS’s Julia Arnold. Olivia Kuol was second in the discus heaving it 94’1”.

Going to the boys meet between C-NS and Liverpool, the Northstars’ Camron Ingram tore to a time of 14.45 seconds in the 110 hurdles well clear of the 15.99 from Xander Provost and also was first in the 200 in 22.48 to beat Christian Kahrs’ 22.94.

For his part Kahrs edged Parker Laws 11.64 seconds to 11.72 in the 100 final, while Dante Melfi took the 400 sprint in 51.84 edging Dan Henry’s 52.16 as Kahrs was third. Henry, Melfi, Xavier Coakley and Kemar McGlown sped to a 4×400 win in 3:42.15 and Colin Dailey claimed the pole vault clearing 11 feet.

A quick boys 4×800 had Dominic Petrera, Joe Massett, Tyler Graham and Rhett Andrews win in 8:37.89 to Liverpool’s 9:01.13 before Massett, in 4:44.40, held off Graham (4:47.23) in the 1,600-meter run and Graham took the 800 in 2:03.29 beating the 2:05.38 of Liverpool’s Josh Vang and Andrews won the 3,200 in 10:17.75, with Nolan Zinsmeyer second.

Anthony Johnson unleashed a winning long jump of 21’6 1/4”, with Provost second going 19’9” nearly two feet behind. Then in the triple jump Johnson’s 42’6 1/4” beat a 41’4 3/4” from Jefferson Cazimir.

Liverpool did win the 4×100 as Ade Adefashola, Christian Washington, Josh Nagbe and Brody Casson went 45.97 seconds to C-NS’s 46.64. Brayden Smith pulled away to take the 400 hurdles posting 58.85 as Achilles Widger was second in 1:02.67.

On his own, Adefashola won the high jump when he topped 5’6” with fewer misses than Johnson. Ty’Kere Jones threw the shot put 44’6” to win it as Jonah Soule was second in the discus with 107’2”.