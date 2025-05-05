Bishop Grimes baseball gets sweep of Tully series

CENTRAL NEW YORK – As one of the last teams to represent Bishop Grimes Junior/Senior High School before it closes in June, the baseball Cobras are putting together some memorable performances.

For example, during last Monday’s game at Tully the Cobras erupted in the second and third innings, building a double-digit lead on the way to topping the Black Knights 16-8.

Grimes trailed 1-0 when it used four runs in the top of the second to go in front, then doubled that total in an eight-run third inning that all but decided matters. The margin grew to 14-1 before Tully made a late-game push.

Ben Carroll tripled, singled twice and earned four RBIs, while Tyce Haskins also got three hits. Dante Piraino’s single and double drove in three runs as Owen Tierney doubled twice and matched that three-RBI total. Avery Pankow drove in a pair of runs, with single RBIs going to Haskins, Jed Lloyd and Liam Allen.

In their rematch on Friday Grimes won again, reached double-digit runs again and kept Tully off the scoreboard in a 10-0 shutout where a five-run second inning put the Cobras in front for good.

Carroll pitched and limited the Black Knights to five hits while amassing 14 strikeouts. At the plate Piraino drove in three runs, with Carroll adding two RBIs as Gary Brisson and Evan Zaccheo both scored twice to match Pankow.

Christian Brothers Academy returned to action last Wednesday and beat Mexico 4-1, the key sequence a three-run fourth inning that extended the Brothers’ previous 1-0 margin.

This happened despite CBA managing just four hits all game, two of them by Tim Scholl. Rocco Grotto doubled, scored twice and drove in a run as RBIs also went to Jimmy Kennedy and Colton Steinfest.

Still facing all kinds of struggles, Fayetteville-Manlius did not see them get eased last Monday as reigning sectional Class AA champion West Genesee beat the Hornets 11-3.

At least in the early going the Hornets recovered from a 2-0 deficit to score three times in the top of the third with Boomer Kuss, Brian Tonkovich and Nolan Merrow all driving in runs.

Yet the Wildcats tied it in the bottom of the third and then erupted for seven runs in the fourth to chase F-M starter Harrison Schwab. Gavin Trombley and Christian Higgins went the rest of the way in relief as Ryan Tabaczyk and Zach Elinich led WG with two RBIs apiece.

F-M then took its 2-6 record into Friday’s game against Fulton and broke out of its five-game skid with an impressive 9-2 win over the Red Dragons.

A two-run first inning put the Hornets ahead for good, and it kept adding to that margin throughout the game as Kuss was three-for-four with a double, two singles and three RBIs.

Merrow, Harrison Schwab and Dylan Friedman also drove in runs, with Tonkovich earning two hits and scoring three times. Liam Dunn pitched well, going six innings and striking out seven while limiting Fulton to five hits.