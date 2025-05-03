Skaneateles girls lacrosse rolls to 18-8 win over Marcellus

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In what was a heavy and sobering week for area high school lacrosse, the varsity girls teams, including Westhill, pressed on with important contests.

This included Thursday’s clash between rivals Skaneateles and Marcellus, which once again went in the state Class D no. 4—ranked Lakers’ favor as it prevailed by a score of 18-8.

Skaneateles won its eighth in a row often turning to Grace Marquardt to spark things. The freshman midfielder piled up six goals and tacked on three assists for her highest point total of the season.

Paige Willard scored five times, adding an assist, while Mara Stanton had three goals and three assists. Ana Nichols and Madison Rossi also scored as the Lakers overcame four goals by Marcellus standout Cece Powell, Sophia Pilon adding two goals and single tallies going to Mary Kennedy and Paige Van Derhoof.

Westhill continued to back up its no. 9 state Class D ranking by defeating Mexico 20-4 on Thursday night, unleashing 13 goals in the first half and continuing to add to the margin even with a running clock.

Kara Rosenberger would score five times and add a pair of assists. Grace Stroman had four goals, with Melissa Mondo getting three goals and two one assist as Lucy DeMore and Madigan Burns both got two goals. Nora Fitzgerald and Shea Morse both had one goal and one assist.

Just 24 hours later Westhill had a similar effort against Cazenovia, winning 19-8 as Rosenberger, in particular, proved unstoppable netting eight goals to set a career mark and run her season total to 40.

Mondo piled up five assists and scored twice, with Stroman getting four goals and one assist. Aubrey Holowinski also netted two goals as Sophia Lasher contributed a goal and two assists.

In a wild game on Saturday Marcellus outscored Liverpool 19-18, carried mostly by Powell landing nine goals and Avery Shute, quiet against Skaneateles, scoring seven times to go with three assists. Van Derhoff added a goal and three assists.

When West Genesee made up its postponed game with Fayetteville-Manlius 24 hours later, it could not turn back the potent Hornets’ attack and took a 15-13 defeat.

Sophia Lawrence scored five times, with Molly Doran adding three goals. Maria Snyder and Allison Kittell each netted two goals, Snyder adding two assists as Keira Vrabel had a goal and assist.

Yet F-M pulled it out because WG, despite taking more shots, got turned back by Micaela Jennings’ 16 saves while, in front of her, a three-pronged attack included five goals from Taylor Novack, four goals from Jane Ryan and three goals from Helen Dougherty.

Even without any kind of turnaround, though, the Wildcats were able to play a tremendous game against Baldwinsville 24 hours later and take out the Bees 16-9.

It nearly resembled the 15-7 result of their first meeting April 15 as WG sprinted out to a 9-3 halftime advantage, showing that it fully respected B’ville’s vast improvements from a season ago.

Then WG poured it on against Christian Brothers Academy Saturday, winning 23-13 over the Brothers as Kittell set a new career mark earning seven goals. Doran, Lawrence and Gianna Puccia each got three-goal hat tricks, with Ashleigh Blanding scoring twice and getting four assists. Maddie Ryder had two goals and three assists as Isabella Scialdone also scored twice.

Jordan-Elbridge dropped an 18-15 decision to Cortland last Thursday afternoon, not quite able to make it all the way back after the Purple Tigers built a 14-5 halftime advantage.

Brenna Tubbert and Bri Gilfus each scored four times and added an assist, with Kelsey Brunelle getting three goals and two assists. Zoie Karcz converted twice, single goals going to Stella Opanhoske and Evelyn Bennett.