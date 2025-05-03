F-M girls lacrosse earns 16-13 win over West Genesee

CENTRAL NEW YORK – One more time in April wild weather affected the area high school lacrosse schedules, with a string of games postponed Tuesday night.

This included Fayetteville-Manlius hosting West Genesee, the renewal of a long-time rivalry, but they made it up 24 hours later and, on its home turf, the Hornets knocked off the Wildcats 15-13.

What added to the particular flavor of this rivalry was the fact that an F-M alum, Jessica LaValle, had taken over as head coach over in Camillus. Clearly the Hornets were eager to show what she had left behind.

At 6-2 overall WG sat at no. 9 in the state Class A rankings, well ahead of F-M in the no. 20 spot, but from the outset the Hornets’ attack took it right to the Wildcats and, once it got the lead, stayed out in front late.

Largely it was a three-player attack, Taylor Novack notching five goals and two assists as Jane Ryan had four goals and one assist and Helen Dougherty scored three times. Mallory Burns tacked on a pair of goals as Sara Fischi got one goal and one assist and Micaela Jennings’ 16 saves was a decisive factor.

As a follow-up on Saturday F-M defeated Rome Free Academy 20-6, with Novack notching six assists to go with her four goals as Ryan scored five times. Burns got three goals and one assist as Brooke Southwick earned three assists while matching Keyes’ pair of goals.

Buoyed in a big way by beating WG on April 24 Jamesville-DeWitt moved up to no. 10 in the latest state Class C rankings, then completed a regular-season sweep of defending sectional champion Fulton.

The Red Rams’ 13-5 victory over the Red Dragons included Ella Parker landing four goals and Gabby Doumit scoring three times, with Merris Kessler earning two goals and two assists. Kylee Gallagher, Lauren Mills, Maggie Bliss and Lillian Wells also earned goals.

Two days later it was J-D toppling Auburn 11-6, the Maroons trying to slow the game down but still not able to keep up as Parker netted four goals and Kessler two goals. Single tallies went to Bliss, Withers, Gallagher, Lacey Phaneuf and Alexis Scaramuzzino as Auburn goalie Makyala Hutchinson made 17 saves.

Also state-ranked, Christian Brothers Academy was in the no. 15 spot in Class C, five places behind J-D, and piling up its own share of impressive victories.

In Monday’s 19-1 victory over Bishop Ludden/Bishop Grimes, the Brothers had 10 different players earn a goal, with Maeve Mackenzie leading the way thanks to her four goals.

Lilah Kirch scored three times, with Ryann Murphy, Emery McCartney and Analise Whalen earning two goals apiece. Sloane Massa had a goal and three assists as Charlotte Wilson, Adele Summer, Kristina Kennedy and Emerson Taetsch also getting goals.

But when CBA took its turn against West Genesee on Saturday it lost 23-13, giving up more than 10 goals in each half negating a seven-goal performance by Mackenzie. Kirch and Murphy each scored twice as the Wildcats got seven goals from Allison Kittell and three-goal efforts from Sophia Lawrence, Molly Doran and Gianna Puccia.

East Syracuse Minoa was upended last Wednesday by Oswego in a 17-9 decision, seeing the Buccaneers build an 11-6 advantage by halftime and add on to it in the late going led by Aliana DiBlasi, with five goals and three assists, and Giada Pezzlo, who got four goals and three assists.

Lilianna DiNatale accounted for most of the Spartans’ production – five goals, to be precise. The others were scored by Jordis Aldrich and Lindsay Davis as Lola Laxton and Caleigh Hampel picked up assists.

Then ESM lost 13-10 to Whitesboro on Thursday night. Aldrich had four goals, with DiNatale and Madison Wood each getting three-goal hat tricks as Maddy McDermott’s 10 saves kept Whitesboro ahead as did five goals from Abigail Dicks and four goals from Kaelyn Barry.