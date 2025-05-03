ESM, J-D, F-M track all face challenges at big meets

ONONDAGA COUNTY – East Syracuse Minoa got its turn to host a large-scale track and field meet Saturday afternoon inviting a host of top area teams to Spartan Stadium.

And amid the rain the Spartans and Jamesville-DeWitt both had standout performances, especially the Red Rams’ throwing duo of Kevin Vigneault and Skylar Vaught.

Vigneault prevailed in the discus throwing it 142 feet 4 inches as no one else even reached 120 feet. And in the shot put Vigneault claimed it with 53’7” as ESM’s Sean LeMarche was third with 41’5 1/2”. Vaught, meanwhile, dominated the girls discus with a throw of 117 feet and was second in the shot put with 34’5 1/2”.

ESM was third and J-D fourth in the boys event as the Spartans’ Jay-Neil McDuffie, Anthony Bryant, John Jordan and Jayden Recabo went 44.09 seconds to beat the field in the 4×100 relay by more than a second. Bryant tacked on a third-place time of 11.66 in the 100-meter dash.

The Spartans’ Ryan Sullivan won the high jump topping 6’2” as J-D’s Jayden Addai topped 5’10” for third place. Sullivan also finished second in the boys triple jump with 43’2 1/2”, J-D’s Matt Campbell getting fifth place as his teammate, Terrell Willis, went 19’10 3/4” for fourth place in the long jump.

Brandon Cerlanek was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase posting 11:03.04, with J-D getting Avery Kielbasinski to fourth in the 400 hurdles going 1:02.95 and Shakh Abdusattorov to fourth in the 200 hurdles in 29.13 seconds as the Spartans had Carter Kiggins fifth and Roger Calabrese sixth.

Finishing fifth in the girls team event, ESM had Amber Hayes win the 200 hurdles going 30.23 seconds to beat the 32.31 from Bishop Grimes’ Riley Abernethy in second place. J-D’s Amariyah McClinton was fourth as Hayes was second in the 100 hurdles in 15.37 ad Abernethy fifth in the 400 sprint.

Neveah Hackett was fourth and Aniyah Jones fifth in the triple jump, with Ayak Kuany fifth in the high jump. J-D’s Ellyana Deng finished fifth in the long j ump. Grimes was third in the 4×100 relay in 54.25 seconds.

Back on Wednesday afternoon, ESM faced Baldwinsville, Liverpool., PSLA Fowler and Odfwego and saw Sullivan clear 6 feet to win the high jump and take the triple jump with 44’5 3/4’.

McDuffie also won twice, starting with a top time of 15.02 seconds in the 110 high hurdles to hold off the 15.12 of Fowler’s Siyir Price and then a winning long jump of 21’10 3/4”. Charlie English added a pole vault victory clearing 11 feet. Bryant, with his 11.43 seconds in the 100 won as he joined McDuffie, Jordan and Recabo to win the 4×100 in 44.05.

Hayes won the girls 100 hurdles, her 15:16. seconds nearly a full second clear of the field as and no one else broke the 16-second mark. Elise Mancini topped 9 feet in the pole vault.

As this went on, Fayetteville-Manlius found itself at Central Square joined by West Genesee, Corcoran and Fulton, winning several events on both sides.

Nikita Domashenko ran the 100 in 10.92 seconds ahead of Alex Shim’s 11.49 and then took the 200 in 21.52. Kevin Heller dominated the 1,600 in 4:36.29 over fellow freshman Nick Russell (4:48.57) in second place and then won at 3,200 meters in 10:00.97, again with Russell second.

Shim tore to a time of 15.64 seconds to win the 110 hurdles and was second in the 400 hurdles in 58.23 to the 58.21 of Corcoran’s Abdikadir Gosar, while Will Beecher sped to victory in the 400-meter dash in 51.30 before he finished third in the 200.

A close 800 had Will Ditre go 1:58.88 to hold off the 1:59.56 of Central Square’s Charles Raymond. The Hornets also rolled to first in the 4×800 in 8:33.88 as Freddy Lutzen threw the discus 124 feet 5 inches to win. Freddy Hunt won the triple jump going 39’4”.

On the girls side, Izzie Sullivan won at 3,000 meters in a quick 9:42.58 and helped F-M’s 4×800 relay team go 9:42.21. Jordan Giannetti’s 4:56.22 in the 1,500 put her in second place as Claire McDonald was second in the 800 in 2:29.32. F-M’s 4×100 relay side went 52.85 seconds to Central Square’s 52.66, with Zoe Martinez-Arias second in the 200 in 27.98.

J-D was at Cicero-North Syracuse with Henninger, Nottingham and Auburn, where in the girls event Vaught had a discus throw of 122’1” Udo Okereke was second and Caleigh Dadey in third place in the shot put, with Odereke’s 31’10” in the shot put runner-up to Vaught winning with 36’7”.

Deng cleared 5 feet to win the high jump and also won the long jump going 18’3” to beat the 18’ 3/4” of C-NS standout Anna Eells. Brielle Rivera tied for the top in the pole vault clearing 8 feet.

Vigneault’s boys shot put of 54’2” matched Vaught’s feat of going in the state top 10 while his discus throw of 144’5” was right behind the 146’1” of Auburn’ s Colton Hai.

In the high jump Addai won clearing 6’1” to edge Willis, who topped 6 feet. Amar Lopez joined in when he won the triple jump with 44’4 3/4”. Avery Kielbasinski pulled away to take the 400 hurdles in a personal-best 1:01.82.

Chune Okerke finished second in the 200 in 23.51 seconds, while Muj Cherif went 53.33 in the 400 sprint for third place and Paul Fischi was second in the 3,200 in 11:18.26.