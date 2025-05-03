Cazenovia, Chittenango track teams compete at ESM Invitational

CENTRAL NEW YORK – For the second consecutive Saturday the Cazenovia and Chittenango track and field teams dealt with soggy conditions at a large-scale meet.

And again the Lakers and Bears would find success with a series of top finishes during the East Syracuse Minoa Invitational, the Cazenovia girls finishing fourth with 63 points and the boys with 49.5 points just ahead of the Bears (48 points) for fifth place.

Cazenovia’s Anna Reksc was second in the girls pole vault clearing 6 feet 6 inches, with Alyssa Wardell and Satirah Sikochi tying for third in the high jump each topping 4’4”.

Izzy Stromer-Galley impressed in the 200-meter dash climbing to third place in 27.26 seconds, with Wardell fourth in the 100 hurdles posting 17.95 and Eleanor Mongeau fifth in the 200 hurdles in 34.05. Caroline Mehlbaum, in 1:13.89, beat out Maeve McGreevy (1:14.95) for third in the 400 hurdles.

Lily Kogut ran the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:12.32 to finish fourth and 800 meters in 2:27.77 for fifth place as Maura Phillips (2:30.33) was seventh and Abbie Comeau got sixth in the steeplechase.

Becca Brooks threw the discus 75’9” for fourth place. Avery Cashatt went 1:04.16 in the 400-meter dash for seventh place as the Lakers were third in the 4×400 relay in 4:32.45 to go with fourth in both the 4×100 (54.43) and 4×800 (11:31.17).

For the Cazenovia boys Tristan Field-Bradley nearly won the 400-meter dash, his 53.63 seconds trailing only the 53.45 of Central Square’s Gabriel Powell, with Jake Woolbert’s 4:37.02 in the 1,600-meter run second to the Redhawks’ Charles Raymond in 4:37.02.

Eliot Comeau cleared 5 feet 10 inches for fourth place in the high jump and Charles Wilcox topped 9 feet for fourth in the pole vault. Finn Worthington got fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.69 seconds, the Lakers taking third in the sprint medley relay in 3:47.82 and tying for third in the 4×100 in 45.93 seconds while taking fourth in the 4×800 in 9:23.93.

Chittenango’s Will Kimball soared in the 400 hurdles, winning in 58.34 seconds to the 59.24 of Baldwinsville’s Wyatt Decker as he also took third in the 110 hurdles in 16.93 with Cazenovia getting Wyatt Scott (17.02) in fifth place.

Sean Eiffe threw the shot put 46’8” putting him in second place to go with a ninth in the discus.Joshua Lin took second in the 200-meter hurdles in 28.20 beating out the Lakers’ Jaxson Hightchew (29.10) in third.

Bryce Edwards finished third in the 800-meter run going 2:06.17 ahead of the Lakers’ Christian Rheaume (2:11.26) in sixth. Jake Wagner went 24.38 seconds in the 200-meter dash to take fourth place, with Cazenovia’s Charlie Compeau sixth in 25.10, Zach Driscoll adding a seventh in the 1,600 and Cazenovia’s Nolan Campagna seventh in the 400 hurdles.

Fresh off hosting its invitational meet on April 26 Chittenango faced Cortland on Wednesday afternoon. The Bears swept both sides of the meet, winning 78-62 on the boys side and 71-60 on the girls side.

Edwards ran 800 meters in two minutes 13.3 seconds and also took the 1,600-meter run in 5:07 flat as Driscoll completed the distance running sweep winning at 3,200 meters in 10:50.5.

Eiffe threw the discus 122 feet 10 inches, with Lin going 38’3 1/2” in the triple jump and Drew Toner clearing 8’6” in the pole vault. Kimball was quick in the 400 hurdles, finishing in 58 seconds flat.

Chittenango’s girls side had distance wins from Natalie DiGennaro in the 1,500-meter run in 5:27.9 and Ethel Ordez in the 800 in 2:42.2 as Ava McLean went 12:04 in the 3,000 and Karlee Paone won the 400-meter dash in 1:07.9. Taylor Velardi added a field event title when she cleared 4’6” in the high jump.