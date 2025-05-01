Liverpool, C-NS track teams host multiple rivals

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Two more large-scale track and field meets on the last day of April pitted Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse against high-level competition.

For Liverpool it was Senior Day when it welcomed Baldwinsville, East Syracuse Minoa and Oswego to LHS Stadium.

Nahla Battle-Crenshaw, in 12.55 seconds, edged Mikayla Greene (12.63) and Mia Wright (12.71) in a 1-2-3 sweep of the 100-meter dash and the trio, with Maddie Devendorf, helped the Warriors’ 4×100 relay team pull away to win in 48.92. Wright held off B’ville’s Kamryn Barton, 58.22 seconds to 58.68, in the 400-meter dash and beat Greene 25.89 seconds to 26.11 in in the 200.

Devendorf , third in the 200 in 26.55, added a second in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.79 just behind the 1:10.55 of the Bees’ Mariah LeGrow and her long jump of 16’7 1/2” was an inch behind Fulton’s Anoevah Housley’s 16’8 1/2”.

Taylor Page pulled away at 3,000 meters in 10:18.19 with Kaitlyn Hotaling second in 10:28.37. Taima Tearney tied for first in the high jump clearing 5’2”.

Katie Martin went 5:10.16 at 1,500 meters, leading a top-four Liverpool sweep as she also ran 2:32.12 in the 800 just behind B’ville’s Yolanda Wei in 2:32.03. Alainee Leon cleared 8’6” for second in the pole vault, Jenna Hayes adding a second in the shot put throwing it 30’2”. Liverpool also won the 4×800 relay in 9:57.93 June Piorkowski was second in the 100 hurdles.

On the boys side, Liverpool’s Josh Vang won at 1,600 meters in 4:42.61 to Brian Juston’s second-place 4:50.13, with Vang also victorious in the 800 posting 2:07.46 to edge B’ville’s Dom Dottolo in 2:08.02, while Mason Dineen won at 3,200 meters in 10:12.88.

The Warriors’ 4×800 relay team of Vang, Trenton Gallup, Cooper Kohanski and Jackson Allen edged B’ville, 8:34.54 to 8:35.14, with Vang helping Logan Otero, Jack Monroe and Brayden Smith win the 4×400 in 3:36.42.

Ty’Kere Jones won the shot put throwing it 44’4”. Taj Ryan rose to second in the pole vault clearing 9’6” and was third in the 11- hurdles.

C-NS welcomed Jamesville-DeWitt, Henninger, Nottingham and Auburn to Bragman Stadium and would again flourish on both the girls and boys sides.

Anna Eells went 14.26 seconds in the 100 hurdles just ahead of Aaliyah McDonald’s 14.59 and Jaydin Mackey’s 14.87. In the 4×100 Mackey, McDonald, Stephanie Todd and Selena Moreno won in 49.82 as Moreno also took the triple jump going 33’10 1/4”.

McDonald got her own title in the 400 hurdles posting 1:07.61. Emery Kozdemba took the 1,500 in 5:29.12 and Kennedy Jones the 3,000 in 11:14.94, with Grace Murray winning the 200 in 26.41 seconds

Natta Luangaphay was the only competitor in the pole vault to clear 8 feet. The Northstars also ran the 4×800 relay in 10:11.48 and 4×400 in 4:29.85 as Eells’ 18’ 3/4’ in the triple jump was second to the 18’3” of J-D’s Ellyana Deng.

Camron Ingram broke 11 seconds in the boys 100 sprint finishing in 10.98 as Christian Kahrs (11.40) was second before helping Anthony Johnson, Parker Laws and Antwan Maxwell win the 4×100 in 44.75. Colin Daley cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault.

Adding a second title, Ingram pulled away in the 200 to win in 22.65 seconds as Dominic Petrera, Joe Massett, Tyler Graham and Dante Melfi sped through the 4×800 in 8:25.58, with Melfi, Kahrs, Tyler Graham and Dan Henry going 3:30.57 in the 4×400.

Nolan Zinsmeyer was victorious at 1,600 meters in 4:49.19, Rhett Andrews taking the 3,200 in 10:09 flat. Andrew Potter won the 110 hurdles going 16.01 seconds, with Prodigy Shepherd second in the long jump with 20’3 3/4” and Johnson second in the triple jump going 42’9”.