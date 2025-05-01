F-M, ESM, J-D track and field battle in large-scale meets

ONONDAGA COUNTY – East Syracuse Minoa gets its turn to host a large-scale track and field meet last Saturday afternoon inviting a host of top area teams to Spartan Stadium.

Before that, on Wednesday afternoon, ESM faced Baldwinsville, Liverpool., PSLA Fowler and OSwego and got plenty of wins in field events on the boys side, including Ryan Sullivan clearing 6 feet to win the high jump over the 5’10” of teammate Tyler Quarry and taking the triple jump with 44’5 3/4’ as Sadak Abdi (40’8 1/2”) was third.

Jay-Neil McDuffie also won twice, starting with a top time of 15.02 seconds in the 110 high hurdles to hold off the 15.12 of Fowler’s Siyir Price and then a winning long jump of 21’10 3/4”. Charlie English added a pole vault victory clearing 11 feet.

Anthony Bryant won, too, his 11.43 seconds in the 100-meter dash topping B’ville’s Arthur Bryant (11.54) and the field. Then Bryant, McDuffie, John Jordan and Jayden Recabo beat Fowler 44.05 to 44.79 in the 4×100 relay, with Jordan second in the 200-meter dash going 23.31 to the 23.15 of B’ville’s Arthur Bullock.

Amber Hayes won the girls 100 hurdles, her 15:16. seconds nearly a full second clear of the field as and no one else broke the 16-second mark. Elise Mancini topped 9 feet in the pole vault to win it.

As this went on, Fayetteville-Manlius found itself at Central Square joined by West Genesee, Corcoran and Fulton, winning several events on both sides.

Nikita Domashenko ran the 100-meter dash in 10.92 seconds ahead of Alex Shim’s 11.49 and then took the 200 in 21.52. Kevin Heller dominated the 1,600 in 4:36.29 over fellow freshman Nick Russell (4:48.57) in second place and then won at 3,200 meters in 10:00.97, again with Russell second.

Shim tore to a time of 15.64 seconds to win the 110 hurdles and was second in the 400 hurdles in 58.23 to the 58.21 of Corcoran’s Abdikadir Gosar, while Will Beecher sped to victory in the 400-meter dash in 51.30 before he finished third in the 200.

A close 800-meter run had Will Ditre go 1:58.88 to hold off the 1:59.56 of Central Square’s Charles Raymond. The Hornets also rolled to first in the 4×800 in 8:33.88 as Freddy Lutzen threw the discus 124 feet 5 inches to win. Freddy Hunt won the triple jump going 39’4” and took second (17’11”) in the long jump.

On the girls side, Izzie Sullivan won at 3,000 meters in a quick 9:42.58 and helped F-M’s 4×800 relay team go 9:42.21. Jordan Giannetti’s 4:56.22 in the 1,500 put her in second place as Claire McDonald was second in the 800 in 2:29.32. F-M’s 4×100 relay side went 52.85 seconds to Central Square’s 52.66, with Zoe Martinez-Arias second in the 200 in 27.98.

Jamesville-DeWitt was at Cicero-North Syracuse with Henninger, Nottingham and Auburn, where in the girls event Skylar Vaught climbed into the state top 10 in the discus with a throw of 122 feet 1 inch.

Udo Okereke was second and Caleigh Dadey in third place in the shot put, with Odereke’s 31’10” in the shot put runner-up to Vaught winning with 36’7”.

Ellyana Deng cleared 5 feet to win the high jump and also won the long jump going 18’3” to beat the 18’ 3/4” of C-NS standout Anna Eells. Brielle Rivera tied for the top in the pole vault clearing 8 feet.

Kevin Vigneault’s boys shot put of 54’2” matched Vaught’s feat of going in the state top 10 while his discus throw of 144’5” was right behind the 146’1” of Auburn’ s Colton Hai.

In the high jump Jaden Addai won clearing 6’1” to edge teammate Terrell Willis, who topped 6 feet. Amar Lopez joined in when he won the triple jump with 44’4 3/4”. Avery Kielbasinski pulled away to take the 400 hurdles in a personal-best 1:01.82.

Chune Okerke finished second in the 200 in 23.51 seconds, while Muj Cherif went 53.33 in the 400 sprint for third place and Paul Fischi was second in the 3,200 in 11:18.26.