J-D boys lacrosse falls in overtime to West Genesee

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the area’s two most accomplished boys lacrosse programs meet up it tends to be memorable regardless of the circumstances.

So it was again last Thursday night when Jamesville-DeWitt battled West Genesee at Mike Messere Field, and it would go to overtime before the Red Rams lost 12-11 to the Wildcats.

All game long the two sides traded goals with little separation. J-D led 8-7 at halftime, yet could not hold on to that margin as the tension built throughout the last periods.

Finally, in OT the Wildcats won it, having seen Charlie Lockwood and Nash Oudemool each produce four goals, more than the three put up by Lucas Patchen to led the Rams. Ryan Babikan, Andrew Laubenstein and Jackson King had two goals apiece, single goals going to Tate Mullin and Miles Patchen. Goalie Ryan Keough made nine saves.

Still parked at no. 2 in the state Class C rankings J-D unloaded on Auburn 22-1 last Tuesday night, one of the most lopsided defeats for the Maroons in program history.

It was 18-0 by halftime, the Red Rams converting at will led by Babikan’s five goals and one assist. Brody Kesserling scored three times and got two assists, with Braeden Baker getting two goals and two assists. King, Lucas Patchen, and Sawyer McIntosh also had two-goal outings.

In its only action last week Christian Brothers Academy defeated New Hartford 12-5 to move its record to 6-1. Vince Lazzaro had five goals and two assists, Jack Wichmann adding four goals and four assists as Liam Hardy scored twice.

A week earlier, CBA had doubled up on Tully 14-7 for its fourth straight win, establishing most of the margin during a 6-1 first-quarter blitz.

What was just as important was the result was the balance shown. Wichmann and Ben Anderson both got three goals and one assist, with Lazzaro scoring twice and getting three assists. Hardy earned two goals and two assists and Jack Ludington matchd Lazzaro’s three assists, single goals going to Henry Boyan and Jack Polka.