F-M softball puts up big run totals in string of games

It proved quite a week for the Fayetteville-Manlius softball team where it scored 15 runs in a game and lost, but rolled to a trio of victories from there.

The Hornets trailed Liverpool 12-3 last Tuesday afternoon before it stormed back and, led by a nine-run fifth-inning outburst, found itself with a 14-13 lead.

Yet the Warriors struck for six runs in the top of the sixth and held on to beat the Hornets 20-15, overcoming Megan Woodridge’s home run, double, single and four RBIs.

Avery Howe went three-for-three and drove in three runs, which Alexis Hamilton matched thanks to her four walks as Aveline Terry was four-for-five scoring three times and earning a pair of RBIs.

F-M kept scoring runs on Wednesday and this time easily won, routing Auburn 19-0 and capping off the effort with an 11-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.

Woodridge twice went deep for home runs, added a double and single and finished with five RBIs. Railey Cimino doubled and drove in three runs, while Howe, Malea Coates and Anna Egan drove in two runs apiece and each scored three runs to match Terry.

More followed in Thursday’s 14-3 win over Oswego where the Hornets got runs in every inning except the first and Alexis Hamilton struck out nine in six innings.

Woodridge remained on a tear, her three doubles leading to four RBIs as Terry drove in two runs. Single RBIs went to Egan, Howe and Katie Knapp.

Then F-M swept a Saturday doubleheader at Section V’s Fairport, taking the first game 6-2 as Malea Coates replaced Cimino early and pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings striking out nine. A three-run second inning got the Hornets in front, Keelin Coates earning two RBIs as Woodridge and Terry had two hits apiece.

By contrast, in the second game the Hornets unloaded on Fairport 16-3, peaking with an eight-run fourth inning. Hamilton’s pair of hits led to four RBIs, with Woodridge going three-for-five as she joined Terry, Kara Gieffe and Keelin Coates with two RBIs.

Christian Brothers Academy gave up seven runs in the first two innings of a 9-2 defeat to Marcellus, only getting on the board in the third with run-scoring hits from Grace Bertrone-Nicotra and Gracie Battles as Juliette Zimmerman got a pair of hits. Carly Sears gave the Mustangs a home run, double, two singles and five RBIs.

At Phoenix on Saturday CBA worked through the rain and routed the Firebirds 14-1. Mari Catherine Giamartino led with three hits, with Zimmerman, Gia Squires, Abby Benzinger and Aubrey Vincentini earning two hits apiece. Zimmerman scored a team-best three runs and Battles struck out 10 limiting Phoenix to four hits.