CBA boys track victorious at Chittenango Invitational

CHITTENANGO – Even though it did not have the biggest roster at last Saturday’s Chittenango Invitational, the Christian Brothers Academy boys track and field team turned out to be the best one.

With a series of victories in sprints and relays, the Brothers beat 20 other rivals and, with 92 points, finished well clear of runner-up Cicero-North Syracuse’s total of 68 points, with Fayetteville-Manlius tied for third and Jamesville-DeWitt seventh.

In the 4×100 relay, CBA had the quartet of Damien Williams, Daunte Bacheyie, Zion Green and Quinten Lewis get to the front in 44.22 seconds to edge the second-place 44.30 from F-M’s Niktia Domashenko, Alex Shim, Freddy Hunt and Will Beecher. J-D made it to fourth place in 47.26.

Daniel Abbe joined in for the Brothers when he beat the field in the 400-meter dash in 51.49 seconds beating the 51.98 of Baldiwnsville’s Chris Zellar. And in the 400 hurdles, Braydon Johnson won in 57.27 to the 58.16 of Liverpool’s Brayden Smith.

CBA then won the 4×400 relay when Abbe, Johnson, Xavier Caesar and Jaden Bowen-Henry pulled away in 3:31.28 more than six seconds ahead of the field including F-M’s third-place 3:38 flat.

Also winning in field events, CBA had Lewis put up a triple jump of 41 feet 3 ¼ inches as no one else reached the 39-foot mark, F-M getting Freddy Hunt (38’7 1/4”) into fourth place. Lewis also unleashed a second-place long jump of 20’4” while teammate Kieghlin Hicks was third going 19’10 3/4”.

In the 100-meter dash Williams went 11.04 seconds and Daunte Bacheyie 11.40 for second and third, respectively, behind Domashenko, who won in a quick 10.84 despite rainy conditions.

Caesar rose up to get third place in the 110 high hurdles in 15.59 seconds and added a fifth (59.85) in the 400 hurdles behind Johnson. James Cass earned third place in the 800-meter run in 2:04.31.

F-M’s girls team finished fourth with 41 points as Izzie Sullivan provided the big highlight when she won the featured Fleet Feet Mile. In a time of 5:00.41 Sullivan was just in front of Auburn’s Abigail Ringwood who was second in 5:01.83. Hornets eighth-grader Ella Halbig was third in 5:02.35.

Jordan Giannetti got third place in the 800-meter run in 2:28.96, with Claire McDonald fourth in 2:30.16 before the pair helped Sullivan and Halbig win the 4×800 relay in 9:56.49, more than a minute faster than its challengers.

Aside from Domashenko, the F-M boys also got a win in the 4×800 thanks to Will Ditre, Kevin Heller, Will Beecher and Nick Russell, who finished in 8:44.52 more than eight seconds clear of the rest of the field.

Ditre ran in the Fleet Feet Mile and his time of 4:30.58 produced a fourth-place finish not far from the winning 4:26.34 by Remsen’s Ethan Karis. Allison Pynn was fourth in the girls high jump clearing 4’4”.

J-D got victories in throwing events from Kevin Vigneault on the boys side and Skylar Vaught on the girls side. Vigneault’s top shot put of 51’7 3/4” was nearly four feet better than anyone else, with CBA’s Marquan Saddler (41’7 1/2”) seventh.

The boys discus was a lot closer, but Vigneault’s 141’10” edged Auburn’s Colton Hai with his 141’4”, while in the girls discus no one could match Vaught’s 102’1” as teammate Udo Okereke was fourth with 90’9” and F-M’s Michelle Ifeonu was seventh.

Also, J-D’s Terrell Willis nearly won the five-event pentathlon. With his total of 2,624 points, Willis could not hold on to the top spot as Baldwinsville’s London Premo passed him in the closing 800-meter run and won with 2,671 points.

Jaden Addai added a third-place finish in the high jump clearing 5’10” as Brielle Rivera cleared 8 feet for fourth place in the girls pole vault for the Red Rams The CBA girls’ best finish came from Ava LaValle, who went 8:06.91 in the 2,000 steeplechase to make her way to sixth place.