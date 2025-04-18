J-D, ESM baseball both earns pair of victories

Jumping right into league competition, the Jamesville-DeWitt baseball earned a sweep of both of its games against Oswego early this week.

In the opening game the Red Rams defeated the Buccaneers 8-2. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning, J-D used a pair of runs to go in front then broke it open with five runs in the fourth.

Anthony Ricciardello homered, single and scored twice. Griffon Filighera added two RBIs as Luke VanMarter, Eamon Giblin, Cole Jordan and Jack Pole also drove in runs.

VanMarter went three innings and gave up a pair of second-inning runs before Griffon Filighera and Jack Pole worked four innings of scoreless relief, the trio combining for a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

J-D then completed the sweep of the two-game series at Oswego a day later by a score of 11-5, putting up six runs in the top of the second to gain control but needing three runs in the seventh after the Bucs got close in the late going.

Jordan’s four RBIs paced the lineup, with Ricciardello driving in three runs. Arjun Viswanathan scored three times as Giblin and Pole struck out eight between their 5 2/3 innings of work on the mound.

East Syracuse Minoa started out its spring break trip to Virginia by beating Norfolk Christian 1-0 for its first win of the season, a tribute to the pitching of Luke Liedka and C.J. Fleet.

Liedka, in five innings, struck out 11 while allowing just four hits before Fleet worked the last two innings of scoreless relief. The Spartans went in front with a run in the top of the third as Liedka’s single brought home Trey Borkowski, who had two hits.

Then it continued for the Spartans Wednesday with a 14-3 romp over Norfolk Academy where it broke out for 11 runs in the first three innings.

Eight different players had at least one RBI with only Kyle Nissen driving in two runs. Liedka added two hits and scored three times, Chase Fredericks scoring a pair of runs as three pitchers – Troy Borkowski, Grayson Virkler and Ben Fricke – combined to allow just five hits.

At 2-1 through its first three games of the season, Fayetteville-Manlius was shut out 10-0 by Oswego Thursday afternoon, unable to get a run against Bucs pitcher Owen Seubert.

Seubert only allowed five hits, one each by Boomer Kuss, Brian Tonkovich, Jeremy Albert, Dylan Friedman and Mark Gaspari. Oswego got all of its runs in the first four innings off Harrison Schwab and Chris Cantelupe as Nolan Roy and Owen Sincavage joined Seubert earning three RBIs apiece.

Bishop Grimes took a 12-2 defeat to Marcellus, who scored in every inning except the first after the Cobras went up 2-0 early, Ben Carroll and Avery Pankow scoring those runs. All Grimes could manage was three hits off Mustangs ace Gavin Foy, who struck out nine.