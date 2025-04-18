Friday, April 18, 2025
F-M Green girls golfers fly out to 2-0 start

Hornets lean on veterans to make another championship push

by Phil Blackwell
April 18, 2025
in Eagle Bulletin, High School Sports

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though April weather remained quite volatile, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls golf teams set out on their 2025 seasons and quickly found their way to the win column.

F-M Green did not get underway until Tuesday afternoon, where it faced Cicero-North Syracuse Blue and immediately established itself as the team to beat again, handling the Northstars 157-182.

Bella Fullmer’s 37 for nine holes led all individuals, Erin Graves adding a 39 to match C-NS Blue’s Chloe Tice. Gabby Dardis finished with a 40, while Elizabeth Noel had a 42 and Lindsey Chong added a 44.

When F-M Green played again Thursday against West Genesee the Hornets won 132-158 at West Hill Golf Course with a 28 shot by Noel to equal the Wildcats’ Elliana Kent. Dardis and Fullmer both posted 34 to tie for third place and Chong added a 36.

In the April 11 season opener F-M White defeated West Genesee 180-192 at Green Lakees despite the low score of 36 put up by Kent. Emma Li’s 41 tied that of WG’s Sophia Simiele, but the Hornets swept the next three spots as Katherine Parmley shot 44, Megan Dumas earned a 46 and Adaline Davies had a 49.

Then in last Monday’s match with Liverpool at Green Lakes it was the Hornets winning 202-237 with Li’s 45 the only score under 50. Parmley and Davies landed on that total and Dumas shot 47 to tie the Warriors’ low round by Anya McGillivray.

F-M White was tripped up last Tuesday in a 202-205 defeat to Baldwinsville Red. Parmley shot 46, one behind the 45 of the Bees’ Peyton Kowalski, with B’ville making up the ground and going in front despite a 50 from Li and a 52 from Davies

