Cazenovia boys lacrosse takes first defeat of season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having won its first two games of the season, the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team wanted to keep it up as the game action and level of competition picked up and a big test loomed Tuesday against reigning sectional Class D champion Marcellus.l

The Lakers faced South Jefferson Thursday afternoon and saw its brief win streak ended in an emphatic manner by the Spartans, who took over in the second half and prevailed 13-5.

All seemed fine in the early going for Cazenovia, who jumped out in front and took a 5-3 advantage to halftime led by Paul Mitchell’s three-goal hat trick as Bobby Livingston got the other two goals.

Then it was all South Jefferson, who dominated face-offs on the way to 10 unanswered goals in the second half. The Spartans wore down the Lakers’ defense and negated 10 saves from Tucker Ives.

Jared Hazen led this push, the Spartans’ forward earning six goals, one more than the entire Cazenovia roster. Chase Waite helped out with three goals and two assists and goalie Alex Florkey blanked the Lakers

in the second half on the way to equaling Ives’ total of 10 saves.

On its way to a 3-2 start the Cazenovia girls lacrosse team had demonstrated plenty of skill, yet still found itself looking up at some of its top-flight competition.

When Christian Brothers Academy came to the high school turf complex last Tuesday afternoon it brought a potent lineup which overwhelmed the Lakers’ defense in a 17-4 defeat.

Up 11-1 by halftime, the Brothers were led by Lilah Kirch, who had five goals, and Maeve Mackenzie, who got four goals. Together, this duo has put up 49 goals in CBA’s first seven games as Sloane Massa added three goals and one assist.

When Cazenovia was able to attack, Charlie Prior did score twice, with single goals going to Izzy Stromer-Galley and Caroline Mehlbaum. Maddy DeAngelis picked up an assist. Goalie Gwen Livingston finished with 11 saves.

Cazenovia’s boys also take on Jordan-Elbridge and Elmira late this week after it deals with Marcellus, the girls Lakers having their own games with the Mustangs and Eagles on home turf.