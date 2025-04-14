Skaneateles, Marcellus boys tennis win opening matches

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Before the weather turned cold and wet again, a few area high school boys tennis teams got in their first matches of the 2025 season and found some success along the way.

Skaneateles met up with Westhill on April 4 and it was the Lakers prevailing 5-0, with one forfeit along with four other points claimed in straight sets.

In singles it was Noah Soderberg over Jackson Flegel 6-1, 6-0, while Jake Salzhauer did not surrender a game shutting out Zane Eldred 6-0, 6-0. James Lovier and Kevin Torrisi topped William Tyszka and Andrew Sadowski 6-0, 6-2 as Will Salzhauer and Case Pavlus rolled past Clarke Durant and Andrew Athanas 6-1, 6-1.

That same day it was Marcellus taking on LaFayette and the Mustangs edging the Lancers 3-2, all based on its singles play.

Will Louer’s 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Ian Colburn was backed up by Owen Fontaine beating Landon Kendall by those same scores and Liam Lundrigan topping Hudson Borchert 6-2, 6-1. A three-set doubles match had Jon

Birchler and Gavin Thompson fall 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to Ella Haris and Darren Benjamin.

Moving on to last Monday’s match against Onondaga, Marcellus beat the Tigers 4-1 as, in singles, Louer put away Melissa Sanborn 6-0, 6-1 and Lundrigan handled Nolan Morris 6-1, 6-0. Birchler and Thompson earned a point defeating Jasmine Taylor and Evylena Mango 6-2, 6-4.

Westhill played again last Monday and fell 5-0 to Manlius Pebble Hill, shut out in three singles matches and only getting close in doubles where Jackson Flegel and Andrew Sadowski lost a 7-5, 6-2 match to Andy and Sam Lurvey.

All other local matches scheduled for the week were postponed, first by snow and then by rain. Some teams return during the school break and West Genesee is scheduled to open against Central Square and Syracuse City.