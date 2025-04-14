MPH, CBA boys tennis record early-season victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it has a fair amount of winning tradition, the Manlius Pebble Hill boys tennis team might have a chance to add to it during this spring’s action.

The Trojans took on Westhill last Monday afternoon and were perfect in singles on the way to a 5-0 shutout of the Warriors.

All three of those singles contests ended 6-0, 6-0, with Jaasim Zaman defeating Zane Eldred, Savir Gambhir topping Clark Durant and Jon Howard rolling past William Tyszka.

Though it took a bit longer, in doubles Andy and Sam Lurvey beat Jackson Flegel and Andrew Sadowski 7-5, 6-2. Devan Trikha and Owen Hay handled Andrew Athanas and Hayden Platt in a 6-0, 6-1 decision.

Also undefeated, Christian Brothers Academy won its third in a row handling Mexico 5-0. Just like MPH did with Westhill, the singles trio of Chanu Yang, Hunter Szatkowski and Andrew Arcuri did not drop a game in any of their six sets of singles play.

Meanwhile, in doubles, Joe Riccelli and Soren Kang blanked Owen Gilbert and Sam Britton 6-0, 6-0, with Caleb Buddie and Div Bhatt winning 6-0, 6-2 over Ethan Gilbert and Calum Forbes.

Two days later CBA blanked LaFayette 5-0 with three more singles shutouts by Yang, Szatkowski and and Arcuri, plus another shutout by Kang and Riccelli. Buddie and Bhatt got past Amanda Johnson and Logan Hazeltine 6-0, 6-3.

Still in search of its first win in 2025, Jamesville-DeWitt could not find it at Cicero-North Syracuse and, in fact, did not even secure a point in falling to the Northstars 7-0.

Kian Sarmast, in second singles, did lead early against Parker Cook but could not hang on in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat. In doubles, Erin Bae and Toby Thompson fell to Joe Johnston and Evan Scott 7-6 (7-1), 7-5, while Henry Commandeur and Furqan Hasan had a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) loss to Austin Forsberg and Zarin Liangsiri.