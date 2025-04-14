Liverpool, C-NS boys lacrosse head into early-season clash undefeated

Though it’s only in mid-April, the boys lacrosse battle between Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse Tuesday afternoon at Bragman Stadium will boost the confidence of whichever unbeaten team wins it.

The Warriors are 3-0 in the wake of last Saturday’s game against Section II’s Bethlehem, where it pushed past the Eagles 12-7 almost entirely on the backs of Brady Michaud and Chris Matott.

Earning six goals for the second consecutive game plus an assist, Michaud could damage Bethlehem because Mattot was next to him, dishing out four assists to go with his four goals.

Outside of that duo, only Danny Dunn and Tyler Donahue were able to score, but Dunn helped both Matott and Michaud picking up five assists as Brendan Caraher got two assists. Andrew Gabor finished with 10 saves.

C-NS only played once last week, going to East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday and, making it four victories in a row, rolling past the Spartans by a score of 13-7.

Again well-balanced in its attack, the Northstars were led by three-goal hat tricks from Quinn Empey and Adrian Sweeney, Empey also getting a pair of assists as goalie Noah Samphier stopped 10 of ESM’s 17 direct shots, equaling what Gabor would do against Bethlehem.

Jack Putman scored twice to go with his two assists and Luke Deinhart also managed two assists. Single goals went to Emmit Porter, Karsen Pritchard and Blake Fefee as Dominick Sommers added an assist.

Back on April 5, C-NS defeated Indian River 12-3 with Empey’s four goals a strong follow-up to the six he scored against General Brown two nights earlier.

Fefee scored three times, with Deinhart notching two goals. Donovan Chaney had four assists and Sweeney three assists as they both notched single goals, joining Porter.

As if battling C-NS isn’t enough, Liverpool also has to face West Genesee on Thursday afternoon and Skaneateles on Saturday just as the Northstars travel south to face Section IV’s Johnson City.