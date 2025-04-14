Jamesville-DeWitt, F-M baseball sprint to early-season wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Weather deteriorated again early last week causing plenty of schedule adjustments for area high school baseball teams, but not before a Monday afternoon full of action.

Jamesville-DeWitt recovered in a big way from its narrow defeat to Baldwinsville in its April 4 opener, taking on Fulton and roaring past the Red Dragons 13-1.

A four-run first inning set the tone, the Red Rams adding three runs in the next two frames and six runs in the fourth on the way to 16 hits overall.

Cole Jordan and Sam Ashe both had two hits and three RBIs, with Griffon Filighera adding three hits. Ryan Walker drew three walks and scored each time as Luke VanMarter and Eamon Giblin scored two runs apiece. Giblin also pitched four innings, striking out nine and limiting Fulton to three hits as Ashe and Jack Pole saw relief stints.

Fayetteville-Manlius, who split its first two games, went to Liverpool and, despite squandering a big early lead, recovered to defeat the Warriors 8-6.

A five-run first inning by the Horents knocked out Liverpool starting pitcher Graham Hoppe, but the hosts recovered to net three runs in the second and two in the third to tie it, 5-5.

Regrouping, F-M poked across single runs in the fourth through sixth innings to lead 8-5 and held on from there thanks to pitcher Boomer Kuss, who went 4 2/3 innings in relief and only allowed one run after replacing starter Liam Dunn.

Brian Tonkovich tripled, singled and got two RBIs. Nolan Merrow also had two hits as he joined Ryan Calnon, Dylan Friedman, Liam Conway and Griffin Pienkowski with one RBI apiece. Kuss walked, singled and scored twice.

Bishop Grimes notched the first victory of its final season on the diamond prevailing 8-2 over Weedsport. A three-run first inning got the Cobras in front and Ben Carroll pitched six innings, blanking the Wolverines after a two-run first.

Jed Lloyd’s home run highlighted a hitting attack where Dante Piraino, Avery Pankow and Tyce Haskins got two hits apiece. Owen Tierney joined Pankow in the RBI column.

East Syracuse Minoa lost 9-2 to Central Square, who got away with three-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings as Kyle Brown homered and Michael Baker got three RBIs for the Redhawks.

The Spartans only had two hits, both by Chase Fredericks, off pitchers Collin Edwards and Nico Garlic. Luke Liedka scored both runs as Aaron Reynolds got an RBI. Troy Borkowski and Grayson Virkler pitched three innings apiece.