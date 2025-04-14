Flag football, boys lacrosse Bees pick up victories

For the Baldwinsville flag football team, all that a 14-14 tie with Liverpool in the April 1 season opener did was bring out a higher level of play from the Bees in the games which followed.

Back-to-back shutouts against Sherburne-Earville and Syracuse OnTech by a combined 78-0 margin followed, and in last Friday’s game against Oneida at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium the run continued.

While the Express was able to halt B’ville’s shutout streak, it still only netted a single touchdown, a contrast to the Bees’ five which led to an easy 33-6 victory ahead of a trio of games this week against Syracuse West, Syracuse East and Central Square.

Saturday brought the second game of the season for B’ville boys lacrosse, who had rolled past Ballston Spa 17-7 in its April 5 opener but found the competition a week later far more difficult.

Webster Thomas, a Section V school, made a furious late change, but could not make up for the Bees’ control of long stretches of the game which led to a 14-12 victory.

B’ville jumped out 4-1 on the Titans in the first quarter and traded goals the rest of the half, but in the third period it was the Bees shutting out Thomas and extending its margin to 11-5.

Even with the Titans’ big fourth quarter, B’ville did enough on the other end to hang on led by Brady Garcia, who put in five goals and added a pair of assists.

Dylan Garcia got a hat trick of his own, helped by Tieman Lynch and Matt Niedzialek each earning two goals and one assist. Single goals went to Iggy LoMedico and Zach Bice, with LoMedico adding an assist. Jake Seefeldt was busy in the net, finishing with 13 saves.