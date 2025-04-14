ESM softball turns around, gets 8-7 win over F-M

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It was quite a turnaround for the East Syracuse Minoa softball team.

Blasted for 26 runs by reigning Section III Class AA champion Whitesboro in its April 4 opener, the Spartans recovered to win a tense 8-7 battle with its neighbors from Fayetteville-Manlius.

The Hornets took a 3-0 first-inning lead, only to have ESM strike for five runs in the top of the fourth before F-M tied it 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth.

They went back and forth late, trading sixth-inning runs before the Spartans scored twice in the top of the seventh. Not done, the Hornets put across a run in the bottom of the seventh but ESM pitcher Ava Meyer was able to get the final outs.

Emily Clonan’s pair of singles led to three RBIs for the Spartans. Mya Quonce and Addison Adames also drove in runs as Adames scored twice and Hannah Decker earned a pair of hits.

Keelin Coates was the only F-M batter to earn two hits, with Megan Woodridge scoring twice. Anna Egan, Samantha Monroe and Kara Gieffe each finished with an RBI.

That same Monday Christian Brothers Academy defeated Liverpool 4-2 last Monday afternoon in what was the season opener for the sectional Class AAA champion Warriors who saw most of its starting lineup graduate from 2024.

With a run in the first innings, two runs in the third and another in the fifth, CBA built a 4-0 advantage. Mari Catherine Giamartino drove in three of those runs with a single, double and walk as Gracie Bertrone-Nicotra drove in the other run. Allison Boule got two hits and scored twice.

Meanwhile, pitcher Gracie Battles blanked Liverpool until the fifth and, in her complete-game effort, limited the Warriors to six hits and two walks, striking out five

Bishop Grimes went to 2-0 in its final season outscoring Weedsport 18-13, a game which featured 31 hits and the Cobras ultimately using two big rallies to pull it out.

Six runs in the top of the fourth helped, but it took an eight-run outburst in the top of the seventh to settle it as Luella Kiefer led the way, her two doubles leading to a career-best six RBIs.

Ruby Butler went four-for-four as she and Gabby St. James drove in two runs apiece. Elizabeth Corl and Phoebe Carroll had three RBIs apiece, With Rainbow Butler scoring three runs to equal Corl. Myla Pankow scored twice.