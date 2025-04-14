C-NS girls lacrosse rises to no. 3 in national rankings

Just before the April school break started the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse team made their way to Massachusetts to test themselves in a pair of games against unfamiliar opposition.

The Northstars did so with more recognition than ever, having risen to no. 3 in the nation in the Inside Lacrosse magazine rankings, the best spot it has ever enjoyed.

And C-NS was victorious in the first of these two games against Notre Dame Academy, which is located in Hingham, near Boston. Strong on defense from start to finish, the Northstars prevailed 8-6 over the Cougars.

Jilly Howell, with her seven saves, anchored the defense as, in front of them, Gabby Putman led with two goals and two assists. Elizabeth Smith scored twice, Sophia Nesci adding a goal and two assists as Sophia Graham, Bella Gates and Viviana Beardsley had the other goals.

Then on Saturday facing another Boston-area school, Wellesley, C-NS had a different result, falling to the Raiders 14-9. Again no Northstars player had more than the two goals put up by Nesci and Smith, with Putman getting one goal and one assist. Gates, Graham, Natalie Wilson and Ella Grotto also scored.

Back home, Liverpool recovered quite well from a season-opening April 4 defeat to CBA, getting its first win of the season last Monday night topping Clinton 16-5.

The Comets simply couldn’t keep up with the Warriors, especially Gianna Carbone, whose five goals equaled the entire Clinton roster.

Maura Beckwith had three goals and two assists, Lilia Hertweck equaling that point total with two goals and three assists. Maura Woods added a three-goal hat trick as single tallies went to Maya Michaud, Lyric Noel and Sydney Nestor.

Against Indian River two nights later, Liverpool continued to show its improvement, doubling up the Wolves and prevailing 14-7 with three different players recording hat tricks.

Carbone again led the way, scoring four times and tacking on a pair of assists. Noel and Woods both netted three goals, with Michaud getting two goals and one assist. Hertweck earned a goal and two assists with Gabrielle Jondle and Laelyn Lashwa earning their first goals of the season.

Then it was Westhill visiting on Saturday afternoon, and it unloaded on Liverpool, prevailing 16-5 led by Kara Rosenberger’s five goals and Aubrey Holowinski’s four goals.

Only Noel scored twice for Liverpool, with Carbone held to one goal which Beckwith and Tia Peluso matched. Goalies Isabella DaRin and Ava Eicholzer combined for 11 saves.

Now at 2-2, Liverpool hosts C-NS on Tuesday before a Saturday trip to West Genesee as the Northstars have its own test against Westhill on Friday afternoon.