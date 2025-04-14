Boys lacrosse Red Rams, Hornets earn Saturday wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – None of the area’s high school boys lacrosse teams saw game action early last week, either due to scheduling or due to the heavy snows which postponed all high school contests on Tuesday.

It cleared out by Thursday, though, and by the weekend two teams which had spent the week waiting out the bad conditions were rewarded with victories.

Remaining impossible to contain, Jamesville-DeWitt moved to 3-0 on the season ripping past Niskayuna 16-6, setting the tone with a 5-0 first-quarter shutout and then doubling that margin the rest of the game.

Lucas Patchen led with five goals and one assist. Andrew Laubenstein and Miles Patchen both scored three times, Braeden Baker getting two goals and one assist as Jackson King, Ryan Babikan and Ben Porter had the other goals.

Fayetteville-Manlius took a 1-2 record into its game against 3-0 Watertown and, making its big move in the second quarter, went on to pull away and defeat the Cyclones 15-10.

A 6-1 push late in the half put the Hornets in control, and it kept producing in the second half, too, with Jack Schalk and Henry Dougherty both scoring four times and Schalk also earning four assists.

Tyler Burns was close behind them notching three goals and three assists. Single goals went to Tommy Porter, Jack Hearn, Dylan Murphy and Caden Green, with Colin Clark joining Porter in the assist column.

Also winning on Saturday afternoon, Christian Brothers Academy rolled past St. Joseph’s (Buffalo) 18-6 by overwhelming the Marauders in a 10-goal first-quarter outburst.

By game’s end Vince Lazzaro had scored five times, plus a pair of assists. Jack Wichmann and Jack Ludington augmented their three-goal hat tricks with a combined five assists as Ben Anderson and Jack Vaughn both got two goals and one assist. Jack Polka had one goal and one assist, goals also going to Liam Hardy and Henry Boyan.

Before this, CBA took on Skaneateles last Thursday night and found itself in a tie game going to the fourth quarter before things got away in an 11-9 defeat to the Lakers.

Off to an uncharacteristic 0-2 start, Skaneateles moved out in front with a big second quarter. Trailing 6-3 at the break, the Brothers made it all the way back in the third period and forged a 7-7 tie.

Yet it was the Lakers making the final surge, mostly led by Charlie Carbonaro, who finished with five goals, and Luke Mizro, who scored four times.

Lazzaro’s three goals paced the Brothers. Wichmann and Anderson both got two goals and one assist, with Ludington and Vaughn earning the other goals.

East Syracuse Minoa also was playing just its second game of the season against Cicero-North Syracuse, who improved to 4-0 by defeating the Spartans 13-7.

More than half off ESM’s 17 shots got stopped by Northstars goalie Noah Samphier, while on the other end Quinn Empey and Adrian Sweeney both notched three-goal hat tricks, Empey joining Jack Putman (who had two goals) and Luke Deinhart with two assists apiece.