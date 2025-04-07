F-M, CBA boys tennis open with victories over J-D

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Another high school boys tennis season is underway, and three neighboring schools would start against each other.

Fayetteville-Manlius, again starting out as the defending Section III Class A team champions, met Jamesville-DeWitt last Friday Friday afternoon, and the Hornets prevailed over the Red Rams 5-2.

Jonathan So keyed F-M’s singles sweep, rallying in three sets to beat Kian Sarmast 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Dan Manta got a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 win over Dean Bratslavsky and Andrew Hoehner worked past Lucas Chiorini 6-3, 7-5.

Both of J-D’s points came from doubles where Erin Be and Toby Thompson overcame a rough start to beat Rishi Kaul and Anathakrishnan Vazhakolli 0-6, 6-4, 6-2, with Taig Bajwa and Louis Vaught handling Akshay Kolvapally and Krithik Moola in two sets 6-2 and 6-4.

However, the Hornets also got two points in doubles. Josh Gates and Luke Umina stopped Will Fahey and Iskender Mambetaliev 6-2, 6-0, while in first doubles Ian Sul and Cooper Blum beat Henry Commandeur and Furqan Hasan 6-1 6-3.

Christian Brothers Academy met J-D 24 hours earlier on a warm, and this time it was the Brothers gaining a 5-2 victory

They played single-set matches to eight games, CBA having Hunter Szatkowski and Andrew Arcuri each win by 8-4 margins over, respectively, Bratslavsky and Alvin Lu, with Sarmast putting J-D on the board beating Charlie Viviano 8-2.

Two doubles matches went to the Brothers by 8-2 margins, Caleb Buddie and Div Bhatt getting past Fahey and Lucas Chiorini as James Piazza and Patrick O’Connor beat Taig Bajwa and Harman Butalia.

The Rams had Bae and Thompson get past Jacob Sturgen and Nick DiBiase 8-3, but in first doubles the Brothers’ duo of Joe Riccelli and Soren Kang edged Commandeur and Hasan 8-6.

During this same week, Manlius Pebble Hill won its first match of the season, gaining a 5-0 shutout over Phoenix.

Jasmin Zaman got it going in singles blanking Cooper Graham 6-0, 6-0, with Savir Gambhir topping Liam Zalewski 6-2, 6-1 and Jon Howard handling Sam Pritting 6-2, 6-3.

Over in doubles, Andy and Sam Lurvey paired up to get a 6-0, 6-1 win over Owen Klock and Myles Gordon, with Devon Trikha and Owen Hay beating Grayson Harrington and Jackson Giacobbi 6-0, 6-3.