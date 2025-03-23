Marcellus boys basketball are state Class B champions

BINGHAMTON – When they left Glens Falls 12 months ago just one victory short of a state Class B championship, the Marcellus boys basketball team knew that enough talent returned for a chance to go for it all again.

Sure enough, when those same Mustangs left Binghamton Sunday afternoon, it brought home the ultimate prize and a permanent place in its school’s athletic pantheon.

By defeating Section I’s Woodlands 63-58 at Veterans Visions Memorial Arena, Marcellus earned the first state title in program history, remarkable for a team that, prior to 2024, had not even won a sectional championship.

This entire two-year run by the Mustangs was characterized by the unselfish work ethic of players who gladly shared the spotlight and worked in complete harmony. Thus, it only figured that the title game highlighted these features when it really was needed.

They were needed since Woodlands, the Section I champions from Hartsdale in Weschester County, overcame an early deficit and pushed in front of the Mustangs 30-28 going into halftime.

What followed in the second half proved a vivid, long-term display of all the top qualities the Mustangs possessed – rhythm on offense and strong, consistent defense, all part of a 21-4 run which stretched into the fourth quarter.

Up 57-43 with less than seven minutes left, Marcellus appeared safe – until it wasn’t.

The Mustangs’ attempts to run out the remaining clock allowed Woodlands to regroup and chip away over the closing stretch until the margin was trimmed to two, 60-58, with still more than a minute to play.

Armed with a chance to tie or go in front, the Falcons worked it around, only to have Tucker Burnett draw a charge, then sink two big free throws to make it 62-58.

Defense again was featured when Connor Ciota, a standout throughout the state final four, blocked a possible 3-point attempt from Woodlands’ Noah Cherubin, which all but sealed victory.

Dom Gosh-Sandy, the senior forward, finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Burnett had another tremendous all-around effort with 15 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Ciota managed 17 points, with Mitch Donegan contributing six points.

In the state semifinals on Saturday Marcellus faced Rochester’s World of Inquiry, who had made the state final four for the first time. Blending its experience with well-timed runs along with scoring depth and balance, the Mustangs beat the Griffins 65-55.

Jumping out 8-0 at the outset, Marcellus saw that lead wilt away by the end of the first quarter as WOI rallied for a 14-13 advantage, but it didn’t last long.

Defense turned the game in the Mustangs’ favor as it went in front for good holding the Griffins to just three points over the last six minutes of the half, grabbing a 27-22 advantage going into halftime.

Maintaining control from there, Marcellus did so by again spreading around its production to sources both familiar and otherwise.

Ciota’s total of 21 points was just one off his season-best total of 22 achieved against Syracuse ITC in January, while Henry Lawrence was valuable off the bench contributing seven points.

Burnett had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, adding five assists. Gosh-Sandy earned 12 points and seven rebounds, with Donegan earning seven points and seven rebounds.

One more game – and one more victory – remained.

By getting it, the boys basketball Mustangs joined the girls soccer team as state champions, the first time Marcellus has produced two state champions in the same school year.