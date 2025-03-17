Quartet of B’ville bowlers take part in NYSPHSAA tournament

MATTYDALE – Four members of the Baldwinsville bowling teams joined Section III All-Star squads vying for top honors in last Saturday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

Sam Hass and Lizzy Hildreth already had experienced in this event as part of the girls Bees’ state Division I championship team in 2023, while boys bowlers Zenon Gasiorowski and Jordan Sevigny were new to this stage.

It was the girls going first in the morning session. Hass shot games of 179 and 185 before a third-game 202 moved her up the standings. Then she peaked with a 229 fourth game.

Though she fell to a 176 in the fifth game, a 214 final game ultimately moved Hass to 27th place in the 62-player field with an aggregate of 1,185, even with Fulton’s Hailey Payment.

Hildreth was just eight pins behind. She did her best work early with games of 211 and 227, then struggled through a third-game 167 before doing better with 193 in the fourth. She closed with 178 and 201 for an 1,177 total and 30th place,

Overall, Section III’s top team with Hass finished fourth in Division I (large schools) and Hildreth’s at-large team finished eighth, but the local side had the individual champion in Rome Free Academy’s Mylie Weyant whose 1,375 series had five games of 231 or better, peaking with a 265 in the third game.

Then it was the boys turn, with Section III’s teams getting fourth and sixth-place finishes and Gasiorowski making his way to 24th place with a 1,280 aggregate.

Gasiorowski had games of 213 and 221 in the early going with a 179 in between, then shot 220 before peaking in the fifth game with a strong 256 before closing with 191.

Sevigny’s aggregate of 1,174 started with a 204 and finished with a 224, his best game of the series. He improved in every game after his 173, going to 186, 190 and 194 in the third through fifth games.

All of them were topped by East Syracuse Minoa’s Zach Kassel, who rolled the only 300 game of the day in his second game and then came from behind with a closing 254 to take the individual title with 1,436.