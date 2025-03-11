STATEN ISLAND – Another tremendous season for each of the Cazenovia indoor track and field teams concluded with their appearances in last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze complex.

Susie Pittman was a medal contender in the girls pole vault. Having cleared 11 feet this season, Pittman knew that would likely earn a Division II (small school) medal and possibly an overall medal, too, if she matched or topped that height.

Yet in the state meet Pittman could only reach 9 feet, stopped on three tries at trying to top 10 feet. Warwick Valley’s Rachel Vetter earned the state title, clearing 12’6”.

Pittman also joined Izzy Stromer-Galley, Avery Cashatt and Caroline Mehlbaum in the Division II (small school) 4×400 relay, where they were the no. 9 seed with four minutes 12.14 seconds going into the state meet.

The Lakers would go 4:17.68 here and land in 10th place overall, but eighth among public-school entrants in a race won on the Federation side by Bishop Loughlin in 4:03.22 and on the public side by Mount Sinai in 4:03.41.

Meanwhile, in the boys state meet Cazenovia also was part of relays. Eliot Comeau, Caleb Gilmore, Tristan Field Bradley and Finn Worthington were in the 4×400 where, having gone 3:38.23 this season, they improved by nearly three seconds to 3:35.50 and got 11th place overall but in the public-school top 10 as Nanuet won both State and Federation races in 3:28.10.

As the 10th seed in the 4×200 going into the finals, the Lakers had Basil Sayre and Wyatt Scott pair with Comeau and Worthington to try and improve on 1:34.48, but could not quite do so finishing in 1:35.82 for 17th place.