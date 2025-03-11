STATEN ISLAND – Baldwinsville’s indoor track and field teams would send several of its top athletes to Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze complex for last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

On the girls side it was Kamryn Barton seeking a medal in the 1,000-meter run. Having gone two minutes 56.58 seconds during the season and the no. 11 seed going into the state meet, Barton improved to ninth here.

Posting 2:55.60, Barton was seventh among public-school competitors in a race won by Bayport-Blue Point’s Sophia McInnes in 2:44.18. From a Section III standpoint Barton edged Auburn’s Abby Ringwood (2:55.79) for top honors.

Julianna Gingrich had thrown the shot put 36 feet 10 inches to get to the state meet, 13th among qualifiers. Here she ended up 13th overall with 34’1 3/4” in an event won by Miller Place’s Jillian Scully going 44’5”.

Meanwhile, the Bees’ 4×400 relay team of Emerson Clavijo, Amerie Williams, Emmy Buchanan and Aaniya Johnson posted a time of 4:06.99 which didn’t quite match its best of 4:05.26 from the season but still got B’ville to 11th place in Division I (large school) ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse’s 4:10.38.

B’ville was also in the boys 4×400 thanks to the quartet of Rex Kirkegaard, Chris Zellar, George Bauer and Wyatt Decker, who finished in 3:30.30 for 17th place in Division I.

Individually, in the pole vault Owen Johnson looked to improve upon clearing 13 feet during the season but only topped 12 feet here as Warwick Valley’s Luke Beattie, who topped 17’7” earlier this winter, won the state title with 16’6”.