SYRACUSE – If only Sunday’s girls basketball Section III Class B championship game at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena was as simple as two teams battling for a title.

But much more was on the line between Bishop Grimes and General Brown beyond the fact that the winner would go on to the state tournament. Especially for the Cobras.

Here was a chance to continue, to prolong its existence for at least one more game before a season ended and, in less than three months’ time, a school with nearly 60 years of history would close.

And there will be one more game – at least.

With yet another strong all-around performance, the top-seeded Cobras beat no. 3 seed General Brown 52-46 to claim the sectional title.

“Losing was just not an option,” said Riley Abernethy, who led Grimes with 17 points. “We have so many people (fans and alumni) behind us, so winning this for them is surreal and crazy. I cannot put it into words.”

Head coach Jordan Vaught said her team is “a fantastic group of girls” who has managed to block out the distractions and emotions and focus on the main task of winning – which it accomplished.

All possible support, from cheerleaders to the Grimes pep band, was present at the sectional final. So were the “THIS IS PERSONAL” T-shirts players wore, exactly what the boys basketball team donned before its sectional Class A semifinal loss to Jamesville-DeWitt.

Abernethy said that further words of support came from past Grimes players and alumni who reminded them that an entire school community was pulling for them.

In this game the focus was on a General Brown side which owned a 19-4 record along with a deep, well-balanced roster which had knocked off no. 2 seed Marcellus in the semifinals to get this far.

Outrebounded in the early going, the Cobras were able to trade baskets, though near the end of a 10-10 first quarter senior forward Kierra Baxter picked up her second foul.

All this did, though, was bring Grimes’ reserves to the forefront, from Loyi Mugushu earning six points to Abernethy hitting a pair of 3-pointers along with a steal and layup.

“Our bench really stepped up,” said Vaught.

At the same time the Cobras dominated on defense, holding GB without a field goal for more than 10 minutes. Grimes forced 11 turnovers and the Lions were only five-for-26 from the floor in the half.

Grimes put together a 13-0 run and led 30-18 at halftime, even if the Lions’ Brooke Wiley hit a shot from beyond half-court at the horn to give her team some momentum.

Anything GB tried to catch up was quickly thwarted. Abernethy continued to produce baskets and Sicily Shaffer hit on a variety of shots from inside looks to a timely 3-pointer in the fourth quarter when the Lions again were trying to rally.

Not until the final two minutes did GB reduce Grimes’ margin to single digits, but the Cobras had enough of a cushion to battle its way to the final horn where it celebrated the fact that its memorable final season still had some time left

In addition to her 17 points, Abernethy got eight rebounds. Shaffer had 16 points and nine rebounds, with Aaliyah Zachery adding 10 points.

Grimes now goes into the state Class B tournament where, this Wednesday night at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, it faces Section X’s Canton in the first round of regional play. The Cobras need two regional wins to reach the March 21-22 state final four at Troy’s Hudson Valley Community College.