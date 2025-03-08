SYRACUSE – Two rivals wanted the boys basketball Section III Class B championship Saturday at SRC Arena, with Marcellus holding the crown that Skaneateles wanted to take from them.

And it stayed with the Mustangs, who led by junior guard Tucker Burnett took complete command early in the second half and went on to defeat the Lakers 73-48.

On this big stage Burnett nearly pulled off a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Head coach Scott Cotter said that Burnett excels at going to the right place on the court to make any play and makes strong decisions.

Any game between Marcellus and Skaneateles automatically carries an extra intensity. Adding the stakes of a sectional championship only made it more acute, especially when one side was atop the state rankings and the other could upend all of it with one singular effort.

Within the opening minutes the intensity and physical play had an impact with the Lakers’ leading scorer, Reid Danforth, picking up three quick fouls. Despite this, Danforth stayed out there, but he would only manage four points in a redeuced offensive role.

Marcellus first seized control late in the first quarter with a trio of consecutive 3-pointers from Connor Ciota, Mitch Donegan and Tucker Burnett in a span of 70 seconds, which helped to build a 24-11 lead early in the second period.

Led by Jack Peenstra, and Joe Delmonico, the Lakers countered with a 17-6 run and were far happier with the 30-28 score at halftime than the Mustangs were, indicating that it could make Marcellus feel serious late-game pressure, something which didn’t happen in two regular-season meetings.

Burnett had no interest in this sort of drama, whichever number he was wearing.

Forced to switch from his number 22 to number 15 early in the game due to blood on the jersey, Burnett took charge in the third quarter with a series of aggressive drives to the basket which led to 16 points in that period. Sparked by this, Marcellus put together a 16-2 run to close the period, from which Skaneateles could not recover.

Though his offense got the attention, Burnett said the credit really belonged to the Mustangs’ defense, and for good reason. The Lakers only made nine of the 33 shots it took in the second half and Marcellus out-rebounded them 26-10.

Three players joined Burnett, who finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds, in double figures. Dom Gosh-Sandy worked inside for 15 points and 10 rebounds, Ciota finished with 11 points and six rebounds and Donegan gained 10 points.

Peenstra led Skaneateles with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Delmonico adding 11 points and Finlay Coyne getting 12 points.

On Wednesday night at Fayetteville-Manlius Marcellus faces the Section X champion in the first round of the Class B regional playoffs, needing to win twice in order to get to Binghamton for the state final four on March 22 and 23.