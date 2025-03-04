CENTRAL NEW YORK – One last championship quest for Bishop Grimes basketball remains, while another was halted by a very familiar opponent.

In Monday night’s pair of Section III semifinals the top-seeded girls Cobras in Class B traveled north to Sandy Creek and took charge in the fourth quarter to turn back Little Falls 59-46 and set up a title game Sunday against General Brown.

Meanwhile, close to home at Fayetteville-Manlius, the Grimes boys nearly made a miraculous comeback against Jamesville-DeWitt in Class A, only to see the Red Rams hang on and prevail 66-63.

Emotions from the announcement that Grimes would close at the end of the school year had not dissipated, as evidenced by events the day of the semifinals.

At a pep rally for the two teams at Tony Smarelli Court boys head coach and athletic director Bob McKenney asked, “Who are we?” and the crowd responded “Bishop Grimes”. Soon the entire student section was on the floor dancing with the players, a celebration of their identity – and a reminder of what they would all soon leave behind.

These strong feelings carried over into the games, too. Grimes players wore warm-up shirts with the phrase “This is personal” on the front, and McKenney brought back his trademark suspenders, shirt and tie which he had worn for so many years – an outfit his assistant coaches copied.

the fact that the Cobras were playing J-D, where McKenney won five state championships from 2004 to 2011, only added to the drama, with the entire Red Rams coaching staff composed of three of McKenney’s former players – head coach James Jones along with assistants Dajuan Coleman and Brendan Schunk.

Both teams played at a fast tempo from the outset, and J-D moved out in front, but all through the game every time the Rams tried to separate the Cobras were able to string together baskets and stay within range.

And when it looked like J-D finally had put it away, up by nine with less than two minutes left, Grimes made one more comeback attempt.

The Cobras moved within three and, after a Rams free throw, Nate Abernethy was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all the ensuing free throws. Now within one, 64-63, Grimes pressed, forced a jump ball and, with the arrow, gained possession with a chance to go in front.

But Abernethy could not hold on to an inbounds pass, forcing a turnover. J-D made a free throw and, when Abernethy’s last shot attempt was blocked, the Rams advanced to Friday night’s sectional final against top seed and defending champion Westhill.

As immense sadness lingered over the boys team’s ending at F-M, Grimes fans could at least take some solace in knowing that its girls basketball team is just one win away from a sectional title.

Little Falls did not make it easy in the semifinal game. The no. 4 seed Mounties hung close throughout the game’s early stages and, trailing 28-25 at halftime, fought back to tie it 38-38 by the end of the third quarter.

But the Cobras saved its best work for the final period, cranking up its defense and making clutch baskets on the other end led by Aaliyah Zachery, who finished with 20 points, nearly half of it from a trio of 3-pointers.

Riley Abernethy stepped up, finishing with 14 points, while Kierra Baxter put in 10 points and Sicily Shaffer managed nine points as Grimes will take on General Brown Sunday at 11 a.m. at SRC Arena after the Lions ousted no. 2 seed Marcellus 61-51 in the other semifinal.